Herd's Comeback Falls Short against the Swarm

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Greensboro Swarm 111-105.

Stephen Thompson Jr. powered the Herd with 22 points while Milwaukee Bucks assignment Chris Livingston followed with 21 points. Henry Ellenson added a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Greensboro Swarm were Reggie Perry with 27 points and Nick Smith Jr. with 22 points.

Greensboro grabbed the game's first six points, but Chris Livingston stopped their run with a deep jump shot. The Swarm secured two more baskets before Chris Livingston and Henry Ellenson combined for seven straight points to make it a two-point game. Greensboro continued to increase their lead before Stephen Thomspon Jr. scored back-to-back three-pointers to even the game at 15-15. The Swarm completed on a 13-6 streak to close out the quarter ahead 28-21.

Jack Gohlke opened the second quarter for the Herd with a shot beyond the arc. Greensboro responded with a 9-2 streak to grab a double-digit lead within the first two minutes. Wisconsin outscored the Swarm by five to come within six points. The Herd continued their comeback making it a three-point game after a Henry Ellenson three. Greensboro took back control of the game building their lead to double-digits with one minute remaining. The Swarm outscored to hold a 59-48 advantage at the break. Chris Livingston guided the Herd with 14 points in the first half.

Chris Livingston and Stephen Thomspon Jr. started the third quarter with a basket each however the Swarm quickly broke away with 12 unanswered points. Wisconsin took over, dominating offensively with a 15-0 run powered by Justin Moore with six points. Nonetheless, The Swarm responded with back-to-back baskets to take a double-digit lead once again. The Swarm outscored the Herd by four in the last two minutes of the third quarter. Greensboro led 87-73.

The Swarm converted a 9-6 run to go ahead by 19 at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Wisconsin answered with four straight shots beyond the arc while the Swarm brought in 10 points. The Herd added six unanswered points to make it a two-possession game with one minute remaining. The Swarm knocked down a jump shot but Jack Gohlke responded with a corner three to make it a five-point game. The Swarm secured one free throw, but the Herd grabbed the rebound on the second and took it full court for a dunk. Greensboro closed out the game with two free throws to earn the 111-105 win.

The Herd will head to Maine next to take on the Celtics on Jan. 2 and Jan. 3 with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch both games on TV32.

