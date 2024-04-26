Victory Field Classic Participants Announced for May 10 Doubleheader
April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Four Indiana high school baseball teams will compete in the 15th edition of the Victory Field Classic presented by BSN Sports on Friday, May 10 at Victory Field. The 5 PM contest pairs Mt. Vernon (Fortville) vs. Lawrence North (4A No. 21 by Prep Baseball Report) ahead of the 7:30 PM matchup between North Central and Mooresville (4A No. 5 by Prep Baseball Report).
Only one ticket is needed to attend both games. Tickets to the doubleheader may be purchased here or by contacting the Victory Field Box Office at Tickets@IndyIndians.com or (317) 269-3545.
"We are excited to continue the tradition of hosting some of Indiana's top talent at the Victory Field Classic," said Indianapolis Indians president and CEO Randy Lewandowski. "This annual doubleheader provides student-athletes, coaches and fans with unforgettable memories at our beautiful downtown ballpark."
The Victory Field Classic is loaded with individual talent. Mt. Vernon right-handed pitcher and Notre Dame commit Cameron Sullivan is rated as the No. 3 prospect in Indiana's Class of 2024. Projected to be behind the dish for the doubleheader nightcap and rated as the state's No. 8 prospect is catcher Hogan Denny of Mooresville, who is committed to continue his baseball career at Indiana University.
Limited parking will also be available at Victory Field for $10 per vehicle (cash and debit/credit card accepted). The lot will open at 2 PM.
Single-game tickets to the Indians' 63 remaining home games are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.
