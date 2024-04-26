Sounds Pile up 19 Hits, Hold off Bats for Win

Louisville, Ky. - After jumping out to an early 6-0 lead, the Nashville Sounds (12-13) had to weather a Louisville Bats (12-13) rally but managed to hold off their hosts for an 11-8 win on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Leading 8-2 after five innings, what felt like a safe insurance run really turned out to be the needed run in the sixth. A two out Yonny Hernández triple scored Francisco Mejía from second that gave Nashville a seven-run cushion. They would need that and got a couple more late scores with an RBI single by Vinny Capra and run-scoring groundout by Tyler Black in the eighth inning to reach the double-digit tally.

At the start it was all Sounds. Isaac Collins , Brewer Hicklen and Noah Campbell each hit doubles off of Louisville starter and Reds prospect Connor Phillips in the first, going up 3-0. Nashville doubled their lead with three more tallies in the second as Collins, Hicklen and Andruw Monasterio added an RBI each, respectively. Sounds hitters forced Phillips out of the game after four innings - he gave up eight runs (all earned) on 11 hits.

Things got interesting late as Louisville refused to go quietly. Chad Patrick (1-0) picked up the win but was unable to finish the sixth inning, eventually be charged with five runs (all earned) on eight hits. Ryan Middendorf , Rob Zastryzny and Nolan Blackwood each allowed a run to their line, with the Bats scoring four runs in the sixth and two in the eighth to get within striking distance. Rick Sweet called on Enoli Paredes (S, 2) to put things away in the ninth and the Sounds closer did just that, giving up a hit and a walk but most importantly getting the final out without giving up any more runs.

All Sounds batters scored a run and reached base at least twice in the win. Black, Collins and Hernández each had three hits to lead the way. Despite having a season-high 19 knocks, Nashville did not hit a home run.

It'll be game five of the six-game series tomorrow night in Louisville. Right-hander Janson Junk (1-2, 4.70) will get the start for the Sounds. He'll toe the rubber against right-hander Brett Kennedy (0-2, 7.79). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. central at Louisville Slugger Field.

Post-Game Notes

The 19 hits were the most by the Sounds since June 24, 2022 vs. Gwinnett (8-3 win).

Nashville's 11 hits off Bats starter and Reds No. 4 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Connor Phillips were the most yielded by the right-hander in his professional career.

Brewer Hicklen finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored in his return to the lineup. He left Tuesday night's game after being hit by a pitch and did not play the next two days.

Enoli Paredes added his ninth scoreless appearance of the season and picked up his second save. The right-hander boasts a 0.73 WHIP and .150 opponent batting average through 11.0 innings this year.

Chad Patrick's (5.1 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) win is the first by a Sounds starter in 12 games. The last was Tobias Myers in game two of a doubleheader at Memphis on April 12.

