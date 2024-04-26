Knights Announce Six Roster Moves On Friday

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







Outfielders Tommy Pham and Rafael Ortega had their contracts selected by the Chicago White Sox today.

With today's promotions, the Knights have now sent 11 players to Chicago this season. Those players (in order of their promotion) are: OF Robbie Grossman (4/5), INF Lenyn Sosa (4/6), LHP Jared Shuster (4/8), OF Oscar Colás (4/10), INF Zach Remillard (4/12), RHP Justin Anderson (4/12), RHP Nick Nastrini (4/15), RHP Jonathan Cannon (4/16), INF Danny Mendick (4/22), OF Tommy Pham (4/26) and OF Rafael Ortega (4/26). Last season, 25 players were promoted to Chicago from Charlotte.

Pham, 36, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on April 16 and assigned to Charlotte on April 20. In four games with the Knights, Pham hit .294 (5-for-17) with three runs scored, one double, one RBI and two stolen bases. A 10-year major league veteran, Pham has appeared in 1,005 MLB games from 2014-2023. A native of Las Vegas, NV, Pham owns a career .259 batting average with 876 hits, 559 runs scored, 163 doubles, 21 triples, 130 home runs, 431 RBI and 119 stolen bases at the major league level. Most recently, Pham split the 2023 season with the New York Mets (79 games) and Arizona Diamondbacks (50 games).

Ortega, 32, was signed by the Chicago White Sox as a free agent on January 5 and began the season with the Knights. In 18 games with Charlotte this year, Ortega is hitting .241 (14-for-58) with 11 runs scored, two doubles, three home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases.

OF Mark Payton was activated off Charlotte's 7-day injured list today. He was placed on the 7-day injured list on April 18. In nine games this season with the Charlotte Knights, Payton is hitting .120 (3-for-25) with one run scored and one RBI.

OF Dominic Fletcher was optioned to the Charlotte Knights today and was added to Charlotte's active roster. Fletcher, 26, was acquired by the White Sox in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on February 3, 2024. This season with the White Sox, the Orange, CA native is hitting .203 (12-for-59) with three runs scored and six RBI.

RHP Aaron McGarity was activated off Charlotte's Development List today. McGarity, 29, is 1-0 with an 8.68 ERA in seven games this season with the Knights (9.1 innings pitched). He was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on February 1, 2024. Last season, the Richmond, VA native posted a 6-4 record with four saves and a 5.17 ERA in 51 games (one start) with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

LHP Bailey Horn was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox today. In nine games with the Knights this season, Horn has gone 1-1 with an 11.32 ERA (15 SO/10.1 IP). He was reacquired by the White Sox from the Chicago Cubs in a trade on February 27. Horn was originally selected by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.