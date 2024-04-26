Sammons Dominates on the Mound as the Mud Hens Win 4-3

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Worcester Red Sox in a nailbiter on Friday night at Fifth Third Field 4-3.

Bryan Sammons got the start on the bump tonight, coming in with a 2-1 record on the year.

Sammons started the day by forcing a quick flyout to center, the next batter then reached second base on an error. Sammons then got out of the inning pitching two quick outs following the error.

In the bottom of the first Jace Jung was able to get aboard by walking but nothing came from it as the next batter struck out to end the inning.

In the top of the second, Sammons gave up a one-out walk which later put the runner on third after a pair of wild pitches. A groundout then scored the run making it 1-0 Red Sox.

In the bottom of the second, Ryan Vilade then reached base on a two-out single. Vilade then stole second with Anthony Bemboom reaching on an infield single to move Vilade to third. However, a strikeout would end the inning with no runs across the plate.

Akil Baddoo started the bottom of the third with a walk which he was then brought home thanks to Andy Ibanez who doubled down the right field line to even things at one. Ibanez then tagged up while at second on a flyout to right field. Later in the inning Justyn-Henry Malloy then broke the tie on a double to the left field wall making it 2-1 Hens after three.

Vilade then added to his day again as in the bottom of the fourth he hit an infield single, he then added another stolen base as he stole second. Bemboom grounded out but it advanced Vilade another 90 feet. Andrew Navigato then also grounded out with this one scoring Vilade from third making it 3-1 in favor of the Hens.

Still in the bottom of the fourth, Baddoo then joined in on the fun as he hit a fly ball to the right fielder as the fielder couldn't find the ball which allowed Baddoo to advance to third on a triple. But to no avail as no one was able to advance him home.

In the top of the fifth Sammons got into some trouble as he gave up a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases up with two outs. Sammons then struck out the next batter to get out of the jam and end the inning with no damage.

Mason Englert then replaced Sammons on the mound in the top of the sixth as he gave up a solo home run to decrease the lead to just one run now.

Ty Adcock then came in to replace Englert in the top of the seventh as he got into some trouble as he gave up a single and a walk but a nice play by Jung ended the inning.

Bryce Tassin then replaced Adcock as he pitched the top of the eighth as he started the inning giving up a leadoff walk. Tassin then locked in as he was able to get a line out and strike out the next two batters to end the inning.

In hopes of getting some insurance, Malloy notched his second double of the day to put himself in scoring position in which Vilade was able to score him on a double to center field to extend the lead to 4-2.

Tassin remained the pitcher needing just three outs to close it. He struck out the first batter and then gave up a single and a pair of walks which loaded up the bases. A ground ball to second base was able to get an out but a run did cross the plate making it 4-3. A groundout to shortstop would end the game with the Hens winning 4-3.

The Mud Hens and Red Sox square off again tomorrow with the first pitch set for 5 pm.

Notables:

Bryan Sammons (W) (5.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

Ryan Vilade (3-4, 1 RBI, 2 SB)

Andy Ibanez (1-3, 1 RBI)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (2-4, 1 RBI, 2 2B)

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.