Close Game Ends with Memphis Walk Off

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite three hits from Will Banfield, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 4-3 in walk off fashion to the Memphis Redbirds Friday afternoon from AutoZone Park.

With the game tied entering the ninth inning, Memphis (11-13) won their first game of the series in walk off fashion. After getting Jared Young to ground out, Nick Dunn (3) walloped a solo home run off Jacksonville (15-10) reliever Matt Andriese (0-2) to give the Redbirds a 4-3 win.

Memphis took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. With one out, Young singled and stole second. Two batters later he scored on a base hit from Thomas Saggese to put the Redbirds in front 1-0.

Jacksonville responded right away in the top of the fourth. With one out, Dane Myers doubled and scored on a two-out single from Banfield, evening the game at one.

Memphis took the lead right back in the bottom of the fourth. Alfonso Rivas led off the inning with a double and scored two batters later on a base knock from Matt Koperniak for a 2-1 advantage.

The Redbirds added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Cesar Prieto knocked a base hit and went to third on a single from Luken Baker in the ensuing at-bat. Rivas smacked the third consecutive hit of the inning, scoring Prieto from third, pushing the lead up to 3-1.

Jacksonville came back slowly but surely. In the seventh, Banfield doubled and went to third on a groundball from Griffin Conine. Marty Costes drove in Banfield with a sac fly, cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp drew even with the Redbirds in the top of the eighth. Victor Mesa Jr. singled and scored on a one-out double from Troy Johnston, tying the game at three.

Jacksonville and Memphis continue their series Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET. RHP Max Meyer (0-0, 6.00 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville and Memphis will hand the ball to RHP Andre Pallante (1-3, 7.32 ERA). Coverage begins at 3:50 p.m. ET on ESPN 690 AM and espn690.com.

