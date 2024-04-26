Michael Mercado Extends Scoreless Streak to 13 Innings as 'Pigs Fall in Extras
April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania (April 25, 2024) - In their first extra innings game of the season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (10-12) were defeated by the Charlotte Knights (11-13) 6-4 in 10 innings on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
The 'Pigs cracked the ice in the second inning. Weston Wilson walked to begin the frame and Cal Stevenson brought him around with two outs with a double to plate the first run of the game.
It stayed 1-0 until the sixth. Charlotte grabbed the lead thanks to an Oscar Colas RBI single, a run scoring balk, and a Zach DeLoach RBI single.
Five walks in the seventh helped the IronPigs tie the game. After loading the bases with two walks and a Jordan Luplow single, the 'Pigs drew three straight bases loaded walks, the final from Darick Hall, which tied the game at 4-4.
With no one able to push a run across in the next two frames, the game went to extra innings. In the 10th, Brett Phillips ripped an RBI triple and then scored on a Lenyn Sosa sacrifice fly, leading the Knights to a 6-4 win.
Aaron McGarrity (2-0) earned the win for Charlotte with two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, striking out two. Justin Anderson (S, 4) earned the save with a scoreless 10th, striking out three and walking one.
Griff McGarry (1-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit.
Michael Mercado started for the 'Pigs and twirled 3.2 no-hit innings, striking out four to move his scoreless streak to begin the season to 13 innings.
The IronPigs and Knights continue their series on Saturday, April 27, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. at Coca-Cola Park. The 'Pigs line up Tyler Phillips (2-1, 3.57) to start while Charlotte goes with Nick Nastrini (0-1, 7.71).
