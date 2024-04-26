Bats' Comeback Falls Short to Nashville 11-8

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Despite multiple comeback attempts to get back into the game, the Louisville Bats (13-12) dropped game four in their series against the Nashville Sounds (13-12) on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field with a final score of 11-8.

The Sounds got off to a quick start in the top of the first, with a single by Andruw Monasterio to start a rally. After stealing second, Monasterio scored on a double by Isaac Collins. Two more doubles sent runners home, racking up a 3-0 lead for Nashville by the end of the frame.

Nashville continued their scoring burst into the second, combining a few singles and sacrifice flies to bring their lead up to 6-0. In the bottom half of the inning, on his first swing as a Louisville Bat, Edwin Ríos smashed a 385-foot home run to get the Bats on the board with a score of 6-1.

In the top of the third, the Sounds threatened to extend their lead by putting two runners on, but Peyton Burdick made a leaping catch in center field for the third out of the inning to keep Nashville from causing any further damage.

A leadoff single by Erik González got a rally going for the Bats in the bottom of the third. Livan Soto followed up with another single into center field, and a ground ball by Rece Hinds sent in a run for Louisville and brought the tally up to 6-2.

Nashville strung together a few singles in the top of the fourth to strengthen their lead at 8-2. After a quiet fifth inning, the Sounds scored one more for a 9-2 advantage.

The Bats kicked off a rally in the bottom of the sixth, starting with a leadoff walk to Michael Trautwein. Conner Capel then smacked a 391-foot homer, his team-leading seventh of the season, to chip away at the Sounds' lead. González followed up with a double, moved to third on a grounder by Soto, and later scored on a wild pitch by Nashville pitcher Ryan Middendorf to put the score at 9-5. Rece Hinds then walked and moved to second on another wild pitch, later scoring on a hard-hit double to left field by P.J. Higgins to close the inning with a score of 9-6.

The Sounds loaded the bases in the top of the seventh, but Bats' reliever Spencer Stockton made his Triple-A debut and secured a flyout to escape the inning without allowing a run.

Stockton returned in the next inning, giving up one additional run and sending the Bats into the last two frames down 11-6. On a two-out double, Soto triggered another Louisville comeback and later scored on a single by Hinds. Higgins also reached on a single and Burdick brough him home to cut the Nashville lead down to 11-8.

Louisville fought back in the bottom of the ninth with Capel singling and Hernán Pérez drawing a walk. Despite having two runners on, the Bats were unable to capitalize and ultimately fell to the Sounds 11-8. In his fifth start for Louisville this season, Connor Phillips (1-2, 9.00) pitched four innings, giving up 11 hits and 8 runs to take the loss.

Louisville will play game five of six against Nashville tomorrow, Saturday, April 27 with the first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. at Slugger Field. Right-hander Brett Kennedy (0-2, 7.79) is slotted to start for the Bats and fellow righty Janson Junk (1-1, 5.11) will take the mound for the Sounds. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

