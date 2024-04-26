Red Wings, Saints Postponed Friday Night

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - Tonight's contest between the Rochester Red Wings and the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, with the first pitch of game one set for 2:07 p.m.

RHP THADDEUS WARD (0-1, 6.57) will get the ball for the Red Wings in game one and will be followed by RHP JOAN ADON (1-2, 6.00) in the back half of the twin bill.

