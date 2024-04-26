Fifteen Hits, Solid Pitching Carry I-Cubs in Blowout Over Bisons
April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Iowa Cubs (15-10) bounced back in a big way Friday night against the Buffalo Bisons (14-10) with a 12-3 victory. The win comes on the heels of an 0-2 doubleheader Thursday for the visitors.
The I-Cubs' 12 runs is a season-high and their 15 hits ties their most of the year.
Iowa started its scoring in the second on an RBI double by Bryce Windham , who started at first base for the first time this season. The Cubs got another run in the fourth when Windham drove in Jake Slaughter for his second RBI of the game.
The visitors added three more in the sixth courtesy of a Slaughter three-run homer that plated Owen Caissie and Brennen Davis
Iowa put up six more in the eighth when the Cubs sent 12 batters to the plate, counted five walks, three hits, and one hit batter. The 12 batters was the Cubs' second-highest single-inning total of the season. Ali Sanchez , Caissie, Windham, and Darius Hill all collected RBI in the frame.
Iowa tacked on one more in the ninth when Caissie drove in Miles Mastrobuoni .
On the mound, starter Riley Thompson was stellar, pitching a shutout in four innings of work. Over his two starts this season, after previously coming out of the pen, he has given up just one hit and zero runs in 8.0 innings.
Richard Lovelady who collected the win, gave up a run in two innings, Jose Cuas allowed two more in two innings, and Carl Edwards Jr. worked a scoreless ninth.
All but one Iowa batter got at least one hit and Hill, Luis Vazquez , Sanchez, Caissie, and Windham each collected multiple knocks.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 26, 2024
- Knights Rally to Beat the 'Pigs 6-4 Friday - Charlotte Knights
- Late WooSox Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss - Worcester Red Sox
- Michael Mercado Extends Scoreless Streak to 13 Innings as 'Pigs Fall in Extras - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bats' Comeback Falls Short to Nashville 11-8 - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Pile up 19 Hits, Hold off Bats for Win - Nashville Sounds
- Fifteen Hits, Solid Pitching Carry I-Cubs in Blowout Over Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Sammons Dominates on the Mound as the Mud Hens Win 4-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Mike Ford's Fleet Feet Spark Bats' Streak - Louisville Bats
- Stowers, PÉrez Homer In Tides' Win - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Beat Bulls, 6-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Logue's Quality Start Not Enough in Stripers' 5-1 Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Scranton Pulls Away from Durham, 6-2 - Durham Bulls
- Bisons Unable to Solve Iowa on Friday Night - Buffalo Bisons
- Logue's Quality Start Not Enough in Stripers' 5-1 Loss at Norfolk - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians at Storm Chasers Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- April 26th Omaha Storm Chasers Game Postponed - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Red Wings, Saints Postponed Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints and Red Wings Postponed Due to Thunderstorms, Doubleheader on Saturday - St. Paul Saints
- Knights Announce Six Roster Moves On Friday - Charlotte Knights
- April 26 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Buffalo Bisons - Iowa Cubs
- Victory Field Classic Participants Announced for May 10 Doubleheader - Indianapolis Indians
- Close Game Ends with Memphis Walk Off - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - April 26 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 at St. Paul - Rochester Red Wings
- Omaha Scores Three in Ninth to Walk off Indianapolis 5-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.