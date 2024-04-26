Fifteen Hits, Solid Pitching Carry I-Cubs in Blowout Over Bisons

BUFFALO, NY - The Iowa Cubs (15-10) bounced back in a big way Friday night against the Buffalo Bisons (14-10) with a 12-3 victory. The win comes on the heels of an 0-2 doubleheader Thursday for the visitors.

The I-Cubs' 12 runs is a season-high and their 15 hits ties their most of the year.

Iowa started its scoring in the second on an RBI double by Bryce Windham , who started at first base for the first time this season. The Cubs got another run in the fourth when Windham drove in Jake Slaughter for his second RBI of the game.

The visitors added three more in the sixth courtesy of a Slaughter three-run homer that plated Owen Caissie and Brennen Davis

Iowa put up six more in the eighth when the Cubs sent 12 batters to the plate, counted five walks, three hits, and one hit batter. The 12 batters was the Cubs' second-highest single-inning total of the season. Ali Sanchez , Caissie, Windham, and Darius Hill all collected RBI in the frame.

Iowa tacked on one more in the ninth when Caissie drove in Miles Mastrobuoni .

On the mound, starter Riley Thompson was stellar, pitching a shutout in four innings of work. Over his two starts this season, after previously coming out of the pen, he has given up just one hit and zero runs in 8.0 innings.

Richard Lovelady who collected the win, gave up a run in two innings, Jose Cuas allowed two more in two innings, and Carl Edwards Jr. worked a scoreless ninth.

All but one Iowa batter got at least one hit and Hill, Luis Vazquez , Sanchez, Caissie, and Windham each collected multiple knocks.

