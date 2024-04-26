Saints and Red Wings Postponed Due to Thunderstorms, Doubleheader on Saturday

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

ST. PAUL, MN - With impending thunderstorms in the forecast this evening the game between the St. Paul Saints and Rochester Red Wings for Friday, April 26 has been postponed. The teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 1:07 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30-minutes at the conclusion of game number one. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m.

Fans that purchased tickets online or over the phone will receive a voucher in their account, equal to the amount of the tickets they purchased, within the next 72-hours. The voucher can be redeemed online for any future 2024 Saints regular season home game. Those fans that purchased tickets at the box office must exchange their tickets at the box office during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. The tickets can be redeemed for any future 2024 Saints regular season home game.

