Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 26 at St. Paul

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (10-11) vs. St. Paul Saints (10-13)

Friday - 7:37 p.m. ET - CHS Field - St. Paul, MN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (0-1, 6.57) vs. RHP Louie Varland (NR)

THE B00NDOCK SAINTS: The Rochester Red Wings were held scoreless for the second time this season last night, losing 3-0 to St. Paul...LF DARREN BAKER , RF JAMES WOOD , and SS JACKSON CLUFF each posted multi-hit performances and combined for six of the team's seven hits...the other knock came off the bat of 3B CARTER KIEBOOM , a double that extended his on-base streak to all 15 games he has appeared in this season...LHP DJ HERZ tossed a strong 5.0 innings on the mound, allowing an unearned run on three hits while walking and striking out five...the Red Wings look to even the series once again tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Saints' RHP Louie Varland...

The Red Wings offense did not draw a walk last night for the first time since 8/12/2023 vs. LHV.

WOOD WALLOPS: RF JAMES WOOD now holds the top three spots for the hardest-hit balls of the season from the Red Wings after cracking a 114.3 MPH double to right-center field in the first inning last night...this was the second hardest-hit ball by a Red Wing this season, trailing only his 115.3 MPH single on 4/10 vs. BUF...this was part of a 2-for-4 night at the plate, his first multi-hit performance since 4/17 vs. TOL...he has now collected a hit in five-straight games, tied for the fifth-longest streak in the International League and a game behind teammate INF CARTER KIEBOOM (6)...

The double was his ninth of the season, putting him in a two-way tie with SWB INF Caleb Durbin for third most in the IL.

DJ K'S : LHP DJ HERZ finished his start against St. Paul with five strikeouts, his third straight start reaching that mark...Herz tossed 5.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits and five walks while striking out five batters...the North Carolina native is the first Red Wings' starter this season to have multiple starts of at least 5.0 innings (one each from Adon and Rutledge)...

Across his last three starts, Hertz has posted a 2.03 ERA (3 ER/13.1 IP) on just six combined hits.

LET HIM BAKE : LF DARREN BAKER climbed the on-base streak ladder last night, having reached base safely for 14 consecutive games... In that span, Baker accounted for two of the Wings' seven total hits on the night, collecting a single in the sixth inning and a double in the eighth inning...

Over the course of his 14-game on-base streak (4/7-4/25), Baker leads the team with a .340 batting average (18-for-53) and ranks third in on-base percentage (.417).

KEEP ON (KIE)BOOMIN' : 3B CARTER KIEBOOM has now reached base safely in a team-leading 15 consecutive games after logging a double in the second last night...the Georgia native owns the fifth-longest on-base streak in the International League and has also hit safely in six consecutive games...

A six-game hitting streak is also the fifth-longest in the IL.

CLUFFY THE SAINT SLAYER: SS JACKSON CLUFF posted his second multi-hit performance in three games last night, going 2-for-3...Cluff has collected a hit in three consecutive games for the first time since 9/1-3 last season with Double-A Harrisburg.

