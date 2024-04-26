SWB Game Notes - April 26

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (15-8) @ Durham Bulls (9-15)

Game 24 | Road Game 13 | Friday, April 26, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

LHP Edgar Barclay (1-1, 3.06) vs RHP Jacob Waguespack (0-0, 4.15)

ALONE ON TOP: With a win last night, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once again have sole possession of first place in the International League. The team has a half a game advantage over Jacksonville and have the second highest run differential in the league.

MULTI-MEN - Three RailRiders recorded multi-hit games last night with Durbin, VanMeter, and Smith each notching two. Periera, Narvaez, VanMeter and Smith each also drove in multiple runs, while also scoring at least a pair of their own. Caleb Durbin leads the team with eight multi-hit contests on the season.

ERRORLESS EVENING - The RailRiders have gone 10-1 when they do not make an error in the field with a clean performance last night. Durham made the most errors in a contest as an opponent with five last night. SWB has made 17 total errors.

OFFENSE CLICKS - With 14 runs last night, SWB topped the most they have scored in a single game last season. They beat out the 12 they plated on opening night at Buffalo. In addition, the eight runs they put up in the ninth was the most in a single frame so far this summer.

HITTING MACHINE - Caleb Durbin leads the team and the affiliates with 25 hits on the summer. The righty is also first with nine doubles and 20 runs batted in. Durbin has the highest average on the team, batting .287. He also leads the minor league organization with 23 games played.

TULLY TIME - Tanner Tully has been in and out of the rotation this season and has been settling into the bullpen nicely. His three-shutout innings yesterday making four consecutive scoreless frames. The southpaw recorded his first save since 2021. It was his third stint in relief on the summer.

BEETER'S BEST - Yankees #13 prospect Clayton Beeter had his longest start of the season yesterday tossing 81 pitches. Beeter bounced back from a tough start last outing to five innings of two-run ball last night. He tied a season-high eight strikeouts, not issuing a walk. His 26 K's tie with Will Warren for most with SWB this summer.

PITCHING PROWESS- The RailRiders pitching staff has the lowest earned run average in all of Triple-A baseball with a 3.69. They have also allowed the least amount of runs with 96 this summer. The starters hold a 3.60 ERA and the relievers have combined for a 75 ERA in 112 innings. They are also tied for in saves with nine total.

DO NOT WALK THIS WAY- SWB has issued just three walks in three games this week to Durham. It is the lowest by a staff this week and their just 92 in total on the season are in the bottom ten in Triple-A baseball. The RailRiders have also not issued an intentional walk this summer.

