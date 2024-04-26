Knights Rally to Beat the 'Pigs 6-4 Friday

April 26, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(ALLENTOWN, PA) - Center fielder Brett Phillips tripled home the go-ahead run in a two-run 10th inning to lead the Charlotte Knights to a 6-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday night from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The win was Charlotte's third in four games against the IronPigs during the series. The win was also the team's eighth over their last 11 games.

With the game tied at 4-4 after nine innings, the Knights went to work in extra innings. With Wynton Bernard on second base to start the inning, Phillips stepped to the plate with a chance to play the hero. While Bernard quickly advanced to third base on a wild pitch by Lehigh Valley reliever Griff McGarry (1-1, 5.79), Phillips then connected on the RBI triple to give the Knights a 5-4 advantage at that point. With Phillips now on third base, second baseman Lenyn Sosa added to Charlotte's lead with a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it a 6-4 game.

In the bottom of the 10th inning with the Knights ahead by two runs, the IronPigs brought the tying run to first base. Despite walking one batter in the inning, RHP Justin Anderson was sharp once again. Anderson struck-out the side to shut the door on the game four win. He earned his team-leading fourth save of the season.

In all, the Knights managed seven hits on Friday night. Right fielder Zach DeLoach had a team-high two hits and also drove home one of Charlotte's runs in the sixth inning. Designated hitter Oscar Colás also had an RBI in the three-run sixth inning.

LHP Jared Shuster started the game for the Knights and gave up just one run on three hits over 4.2 innings pitched. Shuster walked two batters and struck out five on the evening. RHP Aaron McGarity (2-0, 7.15) earned the win after he tossed two shutout innings in relief.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies) on Saturday from Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.