Valente Tallies First Four Hit Game in Loss

September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release







TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Columbus Clippers 6-0 on Saturday evening.

John Valente led the way offensively with four hits, all singles. This was Valente's first four hit game of the season. Andre Lipcius and Brendon Davis each picked up a hit, both were singles. The offense was starved for production as Clippers pitching was dominant.

The Mud Hens used six pitchers in this game. Joe Navilhon made the start for the Mud Hens, pitching 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Tim Holdgrafer made his Mud Hens debut, pitching 1.1 innings, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks. Nick Kuzia would follow, pitching 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and one walk. Sam Howard pitched 1.0 inning, retiring all three batters he faced, picking up a strikeout. Cody Sedlock pitched 1.0 inning, allowing one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Nolan Blackwood would pitch the final 2.0 innings, only allowing one walk.

What's Next - The Toledo Mud Hens will play host to the Columbus Clippers in their home finale for 2022. The final game in downtown Toledo will begin at 1:05 pm EST on Sunday, September 25th.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.