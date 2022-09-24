Big Night for Colás, Knights Win 13-11 on Saturday in 10 Innings
September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) - Center fielder Oscar Colás launched two home runs to help guide the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 13-11 win in 10 innings over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday night in game five of the six-game series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL. With the win, the Knights now lead the series, 3-2.
Appearing in just his fourth game with the Knights since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, Colás hit his first-ever Triple-A home run in the top of the sixth inning on Saturday. The home run traveled 434 feet and it helped the Knights take an 8-7 lead over the Jumbo Shrimp. Two innings later, he added his second career Triple-A home run, a solo shot in the eighth inning.
For the night, Colás went 3-for-6 with four runs scored, two home runs and three RBIs. He was one of four Charlotte players to record three hits in Saturday's game. Third baseman Jake Burger, shortstop Lenyn Sosa and right fielder Blake Rutherford all tallied three hits in the game. Rutherford also led the Knights with four RBIs.
LHP Bennett Sousa (2-1, 4.05) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after he tossed a scoreless ninth inning for the Knights. One inning later, RHP Lane Ramsey loaded the bases in the 10th inning, but Santiago Chavez grounded out to end the game. The Jumbo Shrimp brought the tying run to second base and the winning run to first base in the 10th before Ramsey earned his fourth save of the season.
The two teams will conclude the six-game road series from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL with the finale at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Fans can listen to the game on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
