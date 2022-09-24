Seven-Run Seventh Blasts Bulls Past Tides 10-4

DURHAM, NC - Bulls first baseman Luke Raley ripped a go-ahead grand slam as part of a massive seven-run seventh inning, while right fielder Ruben Cardenas crushed two home runs in Durham's 10-4 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The Bulls' win along with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's loss to Lehigh Valley's means Durham's division lead is now one and a half games with four games left to play.

Entering the bottom of the seventh down 4-1, 3B Tristan Gray crushed a two-run blast to right, narrowing the deficit to one. SS Vidal Brujan would then draw a walk and move to third on CF Josh Lowe's double before C Rene Pinto walked to set the scene for Raley, who pummeled the first pitch over the left-center field wall for a dramatic grand slam. Cardenas would then immediately crush his second longball of the evening to extend Durham's advantage to 8-4 before the Bulls added two insurance tallies in the eighth.

Norfolk got on the board with a single tally in the first before plating another run in the fourth to go up 2-0. Cardenas' first big fly of the night, a solo shot, cut the deficit to one in the last of the fourth. The Tides then increased their lead to 4-1 with a pair of scores in the sixth before Durham's seventh-inning eruption.

Lowe (3-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 3B, RBI) led all Bulls batters with three hits and was joined by Cardenas (2-3, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB) in recording a two-hit effort. Cardenas also left the yard once last night, giving him three roundtrippers over the last two nights.

Durham reliever Alan Strong (2.0 IP, H, 2 SO) earned the win in his Triple-A debut with two scoreless frames in support of starter Josh Fleming (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB). Norfolk reliever Blaine Knight (0.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB) suffered the defeat.

The Bulls are set to conclude their final homestand of the year on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Durham's starting pitcher has not yet been determined, while the Tides are anticipated to give the ball to RHP Denyi Reyes.

