Storm Chasers Sell Out Werner Park on Fan Appreciation Night
September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Papillion, Neb. - The Storm Chasers sold out Werner Park for the first time since August 9, 2019, on Saturday night against the I-Cubs. The game featured a post-game concert by Flo Rida for fan appreciation night presented by Werner Enterprises. Werner also hosted their annual picnic at the game.
Omaha (71-75) dropped their final home game of the season 9-4 to Iowa (67-79). The I-Cubs took the series 4-2 and the season series 14-6.
Iowa got on the board first, using a groundout from Matt Mervis to take an early lead.
In the bottom of the frame, Omaha answered with a home run off the bat of left fielder Brent Rooker to take a 2-1 advantage after the first inning.
The I-Cubs put up a three-spot in the third, using a pair of RBI singles before a bases-loaded walk gave put the score at 4-2.
Iowa continued the scoring trend in the fourth, with Alexander Canario hitting a double to score the first run of the inning. John Hicks added another run with a single to put the deficit at four runs.
Designated hitter Freddy Fermin got a run back with a sacrifice fly that scored Rooker.
Trent Giambrone hit a sacrifice fly to put the score at 7-3 in the fifth inning.
Shortstop Maikel Garcia hit his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the frame to cut Iowa's lead to three runs.
The I-Cubs put two more runs on the board in the top of the eighth. The first run crossed the plate when Canario reached on a fielder's choice before Mervis hit a single to put the I-Cubs ahead 9-4.
The Storm Chasers were not able to generate any offense in the ninth, dropping their final home game of the season 9-4.
Omaha is off on Sunday before hitting the road for the final three games of the season in St. Paul, Minn. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.
For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 24, 2022
- Jumbo Shrimp Drop Seesaw Affair - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Big Night for Colás, Knights Win 13-11 on Saturday in 10 Innings - Charlotte Knights
- Storm Chasers Sell Out Werner Park on Fan Appreciation Night - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Iowa Wins Final Road Game of the Season - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Fall to IronPigs - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Seven-Run Seventh Blasts Bulls Past Tides 10-4 - Durham Bulls
- Indians Drop 2022 Home Finale, 6-3 - Indianapolis Indians
- IronPigs Edge Out RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Saints Close out Road Portion of Schedule with 6-3 Win over Indianapolis - St. Paul Saints
- Grullón Clubs 11th Inning Walkoff Blast to Beat Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Valente Tallies First Four Hit Game in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Walk-Off Homer Dooms Syracuse in 7-5 Loss to Worcester in 11 Innings on Saturday - Syracuse Mets
- Storm Chasers Announce 2022 Awards - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Lose 7-4 in Memphis Despite Quality Work from Vines - Gwinnett Stripers
- Wings Win Saturday Night, 7-4 - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Take Grizzlies Night against Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - 092422 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Late Offense by Rochester Dooms Bisons in 7-4 Loss Saturday - Buffalo Bisons
- Louisville Shakes off Ninth Inning Nashville Comeback, Wins 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- 9.24.22 Game Information: St. Paul Saints (70-75) vs. Indianapolis Indians (74-70) - Indianapolis Indians
- Indianapolis Announces 2022 Team Award Winners - Indianapolis Indians
- ROSTER MOVES: Mark Payton Promoted to White Sox Today - Charlotte Knights
- September 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Payton Promoted to White Sox on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Indianapolis Announces 2022 Team Award Winners - Indianapolis Indians
- Sounds Break Strikeout Record, Drop Series Finale - Nashville Sounds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 24 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Storm Chasers Sell Out Werner Park on Fan Appreciation Night
- Storm Chasers Announce 2022 Awards
- Omaha Defeats Iowa Behind Complete Team Effort
- Rooker Hits Walk-Off Single in the 13th Inning to Earn 5-4 Win
- Rain Knocks off Game Two After Storm Chasers Game One Loss