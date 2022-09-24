Storm Chasers Sell Out Werner Park on Fan Appreciation Night

September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







Papillion, Neb. - The Storm Chasers sold out Werner Park for the first time since August 9, 2019, on Saturday night against the I-Cubs. The game featured a post-game concert by Flo Rida for fan appreciation night presented by Werner Enterprises. Werner also hosted their annual picnic at the game.

Omaha (71-75) dropped their final home game of the season 9-4 to Iowa (67-79). The I-Cubs took the series 4-2 and the season series 14-6.

Iowa got on the board first, using a groundout from Matt Mervis to take an early lead.

In the bottom of the frame, Omaha answered with a home run off the bat of left fielder Brent Rooker to take a 2-1 advantage after the first inning.

The I-Cubs put up a three-spot in the third, using a pair of RBI singles before a bases-loaded walk gave put the score at 4-2.

Iowa continued the scoring trend in the fourth, with Alexander Canario hitting a double to score the first run of the inning. John Hicks added another run with a single to put the deficit at four runs.

Designated hitter Freddy Fermin got a run back with a sacrifice fly that scored Rooker.

Trent Giambrone hit a sacrifice fly to put the score at 7-3 in the fifth inning.

Shortstop Maikel Garcia hit his seventh home run of the season in the bottom of the frame to cut Iowa's lead to three runs.

The I-Cubs put two more runs on the board in the top of the eighth. The first run crossed the plate when Canario reached on a fielder's choice before Mervis hit a single to put the I-Cubs ahead 9-4.

The Storm Chasers were not able to generate any offense in the ninth, dropping their final home game of the season 9-4.

Omaha is off on Sunday before hitting the road for the final three games of the season in St. Paul, Minn. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.