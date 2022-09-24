Wings Win Saturday Night, 7-4

The Rochester Red Wings took the rubber match against the Buffalo Bisons by a score of 7-4 on Saturday. The Wings opened scoring in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by 1B John Nogowski, scoring CF Andrew Stevenson.

The 2-4 performance from Stevenson extended his highest season hit total.

The lead would not last long, as Buffalo would plate a run in the second to tie the score.

The Wings and Bisons would each score a run in the third, making it a 2-2 game.

RHP Patrick Murphywould finish his outing pitching 4.0 innings, giving up two runs on six hits, walking one and striking out a pair.

In the top of the fifth, 3B *Jake Alu *would put Rochester up by a score of 3-2 on his 11th home run of the season. Alu has now reached base safely in 18-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in 10 of those 14 games. Alu has found success against the Toronto affiliates, bringing his career batting average against Toronto affiliates to .322 (20-for-62).

A two run home run in the bottom of the seventh off RHP Juan Minaya would temporarily give the Bisons a 4-3 lead.

But the Red Wings would fight back and plate three in the top of the eighth to take the lead 6-4, on a single from RF Nick Banks and a ground rule double from CF* Jack Dunn.*

2B Adrian Sanchez would add to the Red Wings lead with a solo shot of his own, the second of the season for Sanchez.

The Wings asked RHP Zach Brzykcy to record his first save of the season. In the ninth, Bryzykcy would shut the door by recording a 1-2-3 inning.

The Red Wings will head home for a three-game series against Worcester to close out the season.

