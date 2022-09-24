Indians Drop 2022 Home Finale, 6-3
September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Mason Martin launched his team-leading 19th home run to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the St. Paul Saints plated three runs in the eighth to defeat the Indianapolis Indians in the Victory Field 2022 finale on Saturday night, 6-3.
A pair of home runs by Michael Helman and John Andreoli in the top of the eighth inning off Colin Selby (L, 0-1) lifted the Saints (71-75) to victory in their second three-run frame of the night.
The Indians (74-72) got on the board first with a two-out, RBI single by Brendt Citta in the first inning. That run was soon erased as a two-run single by Cole Sturgeon and run-scoring ground out by Chris Williams put St. Paul ahead in the fourth, 3-1.
With two outs, a single off the bat of Tucupita Marcano brought Indianapolis within one run. Martin then followed the very next frame, smoking a two-out homer over the wall in straightaway center field.
Marcano, Hunter Owen and Jared Oliva each recorded two-hit performances to lead the Indians offense.
The Indians finished off their home slate of games with a 41-34 record, their 18th season with a winning record at home since becoming a Pirates affiliate in 2005 and the 21st season in Victory Field history.
Indy's season concludes at Huntington Park as the Indians face Columbus in a three-game set beginning Monday night at 6:15 PM ET. Neither team has named a starting pitcher for the series opener.
