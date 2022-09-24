IronPigs Edge Out RailRiders

September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (75-70) clinched a winning season on Saturday evening as they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-65) 1-0. The last time the IronPigs held an opponent to just one hit was on May 1, 2018, against Buffalo. This is the seventh time in IronPigs history that they have held an opponent to one hit.

Dustin Peterson provided the only run of the game - a go ahead RBI single against Anthony Banda (0-2) in the bottom of eighth inning. Scott Kingery scored the run for Lehigh Valley.

Cristopher Sanchez tossed seven shutout innings. Sanchez last pitched seven innings in 2016 for the DSL Rays. Sam Coonrod (1-0) earned the win for Lehigh Valley as he retired the side in the top of the eighth inning. Nick Duron earned his seventh save of the season by striking out two batters and issuing one walk.

Jorge Bonifacio extended his hitting streak to seven games by going 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout.

The IronPigs and RailRiders wrap up their season series on Sunday afternoon. The IronPigs also wrap up their home slate this season. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2022 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.