Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 24 at Buffalo

September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (66-79) vs. Buffalo Bisons (74-69)

Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 1:05p.m. ET - Sahlen Field- Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Patrick Murphy (3-3, 5.03) vs. RHP Bowden Francis (5-10, 6.80)

QUALITY VERRETT: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their second win of the series Friday night, downing the Bisons 5-2 behind another solid outing from RHP Logan Verrett...he logged his team-leading 9th quality start of the year after going six innings, allowing one run...with the win, Verrett moves to 8-9 on the year and has notched wins against five different opponents...DH Adrian Sanchez, who replaced the ejected Nick Banks, picked up the Wings lone extra-base hit of the night, doubling in his 1-for-3 effort which he finished with two RBI...2B Jake Alu picked up the lone multi-hit performance last night, going 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run scored...CF Andrew Stevenson picked up a knock, his team-leading 148th of the year, and swiped career-high three bags in the win...3B Jack Dunn added with a hit and stolen base to the Wings stolen base...the Wings moved to 23-60 in games in which they are outhit, after being outhit last night 10-7...RHP Patrick Murphy gets the ball Saturday for the rubber match.

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: The Red Wings swiped four bags Friday night, marking the most stolen bases in a single game for Rochester since 8/24 when they also had four...CF Andrew Stevenson led the way with three bags, his 36th, 37th, and 38th of the year which ties a career-high (6/21/17 w/ SYR) while 3B Jack Dunn logged his second bag with the Wings.

Rochester's 150 stolen bags is the most in a season since 1992 when that squad stole 152, the second highest total in franchise history.

TICKETS PUNCHED: For the third straight game, Wings hitters have struck out 10 or more times, the 52nd time this season that has occurred. In comparison, the Bisons have recorded this feat 45 times this season...the set of three straight games with 10+ strikeouts has occurred three other times this season, all on the road (4/7-4/9 @TOL, 5/13-5/17 @WOR, 7/6 @LHV).

CHASING HISTORY: CF Andrew Stevenson picked up a knock in the Wings win last night, going 1-for-4, notching his 148th hit of the season...should Stevenson continue at a pace of 1.2 hits/game, he would finish with 154 hits on the year, which would be the most for a Wing in a single season since 2000 when Jose Herrera collected 160...should Stevenson exceed 160 hits this year, it would be the most since 1976 when Rich Dauer collected 176 in 132 games.

Stevenson's 148 hits are already the most for a Wing since 2017 when Matt Hague finished the year with 149.

Since 1960 (61 seasons), only two Wings have reached 170 hits in a season when Ozzie Virgil and Pete Ward collected 179 hits in 1963 and 1962, respectively.

This marks the highest season hit total for Stevenson in eight years of professional baseball

PLEASE TAKE ONE, ONLY ONE: DH Adrian Sanchez collected the Wings only extra-base hit last night, marking the second straight night the Wings only had one extra-base hit....this marks the Wings 31st game in which they've collected just one XBH...

The five runs scored tie the second-most runs they've scored while only collecting one extra-base hit in a game...the most runs they've scored while slugging one XBH was seven runs on 5/7-G2.

The double marks the 16th straight game the Wings have recorded an XBH, the second-longest streak this season since recording 18 games from 4/28-5/17.

RAKE ALU: 3B Jake Alu went 1-for-3 with a walk in last night's game...the lefty has now reached base safely in 17-straight games dating back to 9/4 and has picked up multiple hits in nine of those 14 games.

He has collected a hit in 11 straight games. The longest hit streak of the season for Alu came when he hit in 14 straight from 6/28-7/16.

During his current on-base streak, Alu leads all Wings in hits (28), home runs (6), RBI (21), and runs scored (14).

Alu is batting .310 (18-for-58) against Toronto affiliates

W-OGAN VERRETT: RHP Logan Verrett recorded a quality start for the Wings Friday night, his 9th this season and his 4th in his last six outings...in the outing, Verrett surpassed 100 strikeouts for the 3rd time in his professional career and first since 2014 with Lehigh Valley.

Verrett has pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in the IL. He ranks second in WHIP, at 1.11.

The Wings move to 15-4 when getting a quality start from their rotation men.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2022

Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 24 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.