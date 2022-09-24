RailRiders Fall to IronPigs

September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (80-65) suffered a 1-0 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday night. The RailRiders failed to put a runner in scoring position all night.

Chi Chi González was strong again as the RailRiders starter. The righthander tossed six-plus scoreless innings with four hits allowed. Over his last two starts, González has allowed just one run over 11.0 innings of work while striking out ten with one walk.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching held strong as Michael Gomez got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning. Anthony Banda surrendered the only run of the night in the eighth courtesy of an RBI single from Dustin Peterson. The IronPigs left two on to end the eighth after Jacob Barnes got a lineout to first, ending the inning.

RailRiders hitters tallied just one hit in the contest, a single from Josh Breaux in the second inning. Christopher Sánchez started for Lehigh Valley and tossed seven shutout innings. It's SWB's first 1-0 loss of the season and their 12th shutout loss of the year (second against the IronPigs). It was the 18th time this year that SWB allowed just one run with their last coming just the night before. They are now 17-1 in those games this year.

Banda (0-2) suffered his second straight loss. Sam Coonrad (1-0) tallied his first win. Nick Duron (7) locked down a save with a four-batter ninth.

The finale of the last regular season road series is Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM. SWB will send Zach Greene to the mound as they search for a series victory. All the action can be heard with Adam Marco and Steve Granado on the call at 1:15 PM on the RailRiders Baseball Network.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

80-65

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.