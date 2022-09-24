ROSTER MOVES: Mark Payton Promoted to White Sox Today

September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Knights Roster Moves - OF Mark Payton recalled by Chicago White Sox LHP Tanner Banks optioned to Charlotte Knights (Report TBD) RHP Scott Blewett placed on Development List Roster 28 active

Notes: The Charlotte Knights have announced three roster moves ahead of tonight's 6:35 p.m. ET game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp from 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, FL.

OF Mark Payton was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. This season with the Knights, Payton is hitting .293 with 138 hits, 85 runs scored, 31 doubles, five triples, 25 home runs and 95 RBI. He currently leads the International League in total bases (254) and RBI (95). He is also second in slugging percentage (.539), second in extra-base hits (61), third in OPS (.908), seventh in batting average (.293), sixth in homers (25), tied for third in doubles (31), tied for 10th in triples (5) and fifth in hits (138). On Friday night, Payton moved into eighth place on the Charlotte Knights single-season franchise RBI list with 95.

LHP Tanner Banks was optioned to Charlotte Knights today (Report TBD). In nine games (two starts) with the Knights this season, Banks is 0-1 with a 2.65 ERA over 17.0 innings pitched. With the White Sox this season, Banks, 30, is 2-0 with a 3.06 ERA in 35 games over 53.0 innings pitched

RHP Scott Blewett was placed on the Charlotte Knights Development List today. Blewett (1-1, 12.75) earned the win in Friday night's game for the Knights. He allowed five runs on eight hits over six innings in his third start of the season with the Knights.

This season, a total of 16 different players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7 & September 1), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12, June 2 & June 10), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20, June 19 & September 1), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17, May 31 & June 4), RHP Davis Martin (May 17, June 3, June 14, July 12, July 23, July 29, August 9, August 27 & September 17), LHP Tanner Banks (May 26, June 12, August 23, & September 18), C/1B Seby Zavala (June 12), 1B/OF Gavin Sheets (June 23), INF Lenyn Sosa (August 7), INF Romy Gonzalez (August 17), C Carlos Pérez (August 21) and OF Mark Payton (September 2 & September 24).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.