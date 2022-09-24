Late Offense by Rochester Dooms Bisons in 7-4 Loss Saturday

BUFFALO, NY - The Rochester Red Wings scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to help defeat the Buffalo Bisons 7-4 in a back-and-forth contest on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

Rochester wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the first thanks to a John Nogowski sacrifice fly that scored Andrew Stevenson for a 1-0 lead. The Herd answered on a Stevie Berman RBI base hit in the bottom of the second to even the score at 1-1.

Stevenson led off the top of the third inning with a triple and scored one batter later on an Adrian Sanchez RBI groundout to shortstop. Stevenson's second run of the game gave the Red Wings their second lead of the day, 2-1.

Again Buffalo answered with a solo run in the bottom of the third. After two outs, Addison Barger doubled and scored one batter later. Davis Schneider's RBI single tied the game 2-2 after three frames. Barger has now added at least one base hit in all five games he has played at Triple-A for the Bisons.

After the Red Wings scored in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 advantage, the Herd would score a few innings later for their lone lead of the day. Trevor Schwecke belted a two-run home run to left field off of Juan Minaya to give Buffalo a 4-3 lead. Schwecke's second Triple-A homer scored Berman who walked leading off the inning.

However, Rochester was able to score three runs in the top of the eighth for their answer to Buffalo's lead. Each of the first four batters in the frame reached against Nate Pearson. The tall righty was working for the second time in the series and was into his second inning of work after getting the final two outs in the top of the seventh.

Nogowski, Jake Alu, and Nick Banks all scored for the Red Wings before Kyle Johnston took over and recorded three outs against the bottom of the order to keep Buffalo within a pair, 6-4. But a solo home run by Adrian Sanchez in the top of the ninth allowed Rochester to extend the lead to three.

The Bisons will close the home portion of the 2022 schedule on Sunday afternoon against Rochester with a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

