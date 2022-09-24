Iowa Wins Final Road Game of the Season

PAPILLION, NE - All nine starters recorded a hit for the Iowa Cubs (67-79), as they won the series finale over the Omaha Storm Chasers (71-75) by a score of 9-4, Saturday at Werner Park.

Both teams scored in the first inning, with Iowa getting an RBI groundout from Matt Mervis while Omaha scored on a two-run home run by Brent Rooker. Iowa took their lead back with a three-run third inning, scoring all three runs with two outs.

RBI singles from John Hicks and Narciso Crook brought in two runs, while a bases loaded walk by Levi Jordan gave Iowa a 4-1 lead. They scored two more in the fourth on a double from Alexander Canario and another single from Hicks.

Omaha got a run back in their half of the fourth on a sacrifice fly, but Iowa got a sacrifice fly of their own in the fifth to bump their lead back to four, at 7-3. Maikel Garcia hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-4, but that is all the offense they would have.

Anderson Espinoza earned the first Triple-A win of his career, allowing the four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out a season-high eight batters over five innings of work.

Iowa got two more insurance runs in the eighth inning and their bullpen spun four perfect frames to take the series finale 9-4 over the Storm Chasers.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa's bullpen combined to throw four perfect innings, striking out three batters along the way.

- With tonight's victory, Iowa won the series three games to two. It marked their second road series of the win, both coming against Omaha. The I-Cubs won all four series played against the Storm Chasers this year.

- Iowa's offense exploded for 13 hits tonight, with all nine starters getting a hit. The three-through-five hitters for the I-Cubs each had multi-hit games, led by Narciso Crook with three hits.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow before playing the final three games of the 2022 season at home against the Toledo Mud Hens. First pitch on Monday is scheduled for 6:38 at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

