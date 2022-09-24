Storm Chasers Announce 2022 Awards
September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Papillion, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers announced their annual awards for the 2022 season before their final home game of the season on Saturday at Werner Park.
The 2022 Omaha Pitcher of the Year is Austin Cox! He leads the team in wins, strikeouts, complete games, and starts and is one of ten players in the International League with at least 24 starts this season. His 142 and one third innings are leading the team and are the second most in the league this season. Congratulations Austin!
The 2022 Omaha Hitter of the Year Award goes to Brewer Hicklen! Hicklen, who recorded the fourth 20-20-20 season in Omaha history since 2005, also received the 2022 Fan Favorite as voted on by the fans. Hicklen's 116 hits, 27 doubles, and 28 home runs all lead the team this season. His 35 steals are the second most on the team and tied for the third most in the International League. Congratulations Brewer!
The 2022 Steve Pivovar Prospect of the Year award is Vinnie Pasquantino. Pasquantino earned the International League Player of the Week award for the final week in May before taking the International League Player of the Month in May. Pasquantino was called up to Kansas City at the end of June, and at the time of his callup, Pasquantino lead the league in RBIs with 67 with the second most home runs at 18.
Congratulations to all of our award winners and thanks for making 2022 a season to remember!
