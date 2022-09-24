Saints Close out Road Portion of Schedule with 6-3 Win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Like the golfer that has 17 terrible holes, but finishes the round with an incredible birdie, the St. Paul Saints had the most road losses in all of Minor League Baseball, 45, but finished off their road schedule with back-to-back wins. They doubled-up the Indianapolis Indians 6-3 on Saturday night at Victory Field.

With the game tied at three in the eighth the Saints, the fourth best home run hitting team in the International League, broke the tie with two long balls. With one out, Michael Helman drilled a solo homer to right, his 14th at Triple-A and 20th of the year, giving the Saints a 4-3 lead. After a pitching change, Roy Morales drilled a single to left. He finished the night 3-4 with two runs scored. With two outs, John Andreoli hit a 3-2 pitch over the right-center field wall, his 13th with the Saints and 15th of the season, increasing the lead to 6-3.

Brad Peacock closed it out in the ninth getting Hoy Park to ground out to third with two runners on. It was Peacock's 15th save of the season, eight with the Saints.

The Indians jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first. With one out, Tucupita Marcano reached on an infield single to short, he advanced to second on a groundout, and scored on a single to right by Brendt Citta.

The Saints grabbed the lead in the fourth as Morales led off the inning with a single to left. Ryan Jeffers followed with a walk and, with one out, Cole Sturgeon knocked them both home with a triple to right-center giving the Saints a 2-1 lead. Chris Williams' groundout to third scored Sturgeon increasing the lead to 3-1.

In the fifth, the Indians got one back. With one out Hunter Owen singled to center. With two outs Park walked and that was followed by an RBI single off the glove of a diving second baseman Jake Rucker by Marcano cutting the Saints lead to 3-2. Saints starter Ariel Jurado was strong again, going 5.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out six.

Mason Martin tied the game for the Indians in the sixth with a solo homer to center, his 19th of the season, but it was the Saints who proved to be the better of the two teams in the final two games of the series.

The Saints are off on Sunday and begin their final series of the season, a three-game series that starts Monday at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. against the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals). The Saints send RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 2.64) to the mound and the Storm Chasers are TBA. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, and MiLB.TV and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

