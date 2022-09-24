Redbirds Take Grizzlies Night against Stripers
September 24, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds capitalized on a big seventh inning to take a 7-4 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday evening at AutoZone Park.
With the top of the order up in the seventh inning and the game tied at three, three Redbirds drew walks to load the bases ahead of second baseman Nolan Gorman. Gorman, who hit his first home run since returning to Triple-A in the second inning, delivered a sacrifice fly to put Memphis ahead for good.
The next batter, right fielder Moises Gomez, delivered a two-run RBI single to make the score 6-3. Designated hitter Austin Allen followed with an RBI base hit of his own to plate the final Redbird tally.
On the mound, Johan Quezada earned the win after tossing a scoreless top of the seventh inning. Reliever Genesis Cabrera earned his second save of the year, striking out the final batter of the game with the tying run on deck.
The Memphis Redbirds (72-74) return to AutoZone Park for the final home game of the season against the Gwinnett Stripers (66-78) on Sunday, September 25 at AutoZone Park. For tickets and more information, fans can call 901-721-6000 or visit memphisredbirds.com.
