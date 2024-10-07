Utah Grizzlies Unveil 2024-2025 Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

West Valley City, Utah - The training camp roster for the 2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies has been announced. With the 2024-2025 campaign the Grizzlies are celebrating their 30th season of professional hockey in the state of Utah.

Forwards (16): Curtis Abbott, Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Luke Manning, Keaton Mastrodonato, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Mark Senden, Neil Shea, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon

Goaltenders (3): Jake Barczewski, Vincent Duplessis, Ty Taylor.

There are 12 players who have previously played with the Grizzlies:

Forwards (7) - Aragon, Fitze, Gallant, Manning, Messner, Neill, Wells.

Defenseman (4) - Fairbrother, Jensen, Shearer, Yoon.

Goaltender (1) - Vincent Duplessis, who played in the final two regular season games for the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season.

The Grizzlies will play in two preseason games later in the week. Utah will be on the road at Idaho on October 12 th at 7:00 pm. Utah will also play Idaho on October 13 th at 3:10 pm at Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The Grizzlies begin the regular season at Idaho on October 18, 2024 at 7:10 pm. The Grizzlies home opener at Maverik Center is on November 1 at 7:10 pm vs Allen. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Forwards

3 - Craig Armstrong - 5'9" 195 pounds, 21 years old, first year pro.

2023-24 Chicoutimi QMJHL (67 games, 17 goals, 22 assists, 39 points, 43 PIM, -3)

Armstrong scored 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 67 games with the QMJHL's Chicoutimi Sagueneens in the 2023-24 season. Armstrong added 7 points (2 goals, 5 assists) in 8 playoff games for Chicoutimi. He spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League. Armstrong scored 20 goals and 36 assists in four seasons with the Prince George Cougars from 2018-2022. He spent his final season in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels, where he scored 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and was a +14 in 65 games.

8 - Keaton Mastrodonato - 6'0" 205 pounds, 25 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Idaho (48 games, 24 goals, 18 assists, 42 points, 30 PIM, +3).

2023-24 Texas Stars AHL (19 games, 4 goals, 0 assists, 4 points, 8 PIM, -3).

Mastrondonato had 4 goals and 5 assists in 10 playoff games for Idaho in 2024. He scored 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 8 games vs Utah in the 2023-24 season. Mastrodonato has played in 21 AHL games with the Texas Stars over the past two seasons. He played his college hockey at Canisius College, scoring 16 goals and 20 assists in 42 games in his 2022-2023 senior season. In 4 seasons at Canisius College he scored 97 points (46 goals, 51 assists).

10 - Mick Messner - 5'11" 193 pounds, 25 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (72 games, 15 goals, 23 assists, 38 points, 26 PIM, -5).

Messner was one of three players to appear in every game for the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season. He signed with the Grizzlies on April 4, 2023, and he made his pro debut at Idaho on April 5, 2023. Messner appeared in 1 game in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Messner had 2 goals and 1 assist vs Newfoundland on November 24, 2023. He had 1 goal and 1 assist vs Allen on December 6, 2023. Messner had 4 assists and a +3 rating vs Wheeling on Feb. 16, 2024. Messner started his college career at the University of Wisconsin and played there for 2 years from 2018-2020. He transferred to Merrimack College, where he spent 3 seasons there from 2020-2023. Messner played with former Grizzlies forward Christian Simeone at Merrimack during the 2020-2021 season. Messner had 5 goals, 4 assists and a +6 rating in 35 games with Merrimack in the 2022-23 season. Messner majored in Business at Merrimack.

11 - Max Neill - 6'1" 190 pounds, 23 years old, second year as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (17 games, 0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points, 18 PIM, -4).

2023-24 University of Waterloo (25 games, 10 goals, 9 assists, 19 points, 34 PIM).

The 23-year-old Neill played with the University of Waterloo during the 2023-24 season and scored 19 points in 25 games. He played in 19 games at Lindenwood University during the 2022-23 season. He played in juniors with Johnstown and Minnesota of the NAHL. Neill is 6'1" and 190 pounds. His father, Mike Neill, was a 3rd round draft pick by the New York Islanders in 1983. He played in 5 seasons professionally. Neill was signed by the Grizzlies on February 7, 2024 and he played in 17 games with the Grizzlies in the 2023-24 season.

13 - Dylan Fitze - 6'2" 200 pounds, 31 years old, fifth season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (55 games, 21 goals, 20 assists, 41 points, 38 PIM, +6)

Fitze scored the overtime game winning goal at Newfoundland on January 5, 2024. He scored three goals at Kansas City on February 23, 2024 at Kansas City. It was the only Hat Trick by a Grizzlies player last season. Fitze was third on the Grizzlies in goals (21) and fifth in points (41) during the 2023-24 season. In 136 games with the Grizzlies Fitze has 41 goals and 45 assists. In 24 playoff games with Utah he has 9 goals and 3 assists. Fitze was acquired by Utah in a trade with the Orlando Solar Bears on March 24, 2022. Fitze scored 28 goals and 22 assists in 129 games with Orlando over a 3 year stretch and he also had 1 goal in 2 games with the Kansas City Mavericks in the 2019-20 season. Fitze played at Laurentian University from 2013-2018 where he scored 73 points (41 goals, 32 assists) in 129 games.

14 - Briley Wood - 6'3" 188 pounds, 21 years old, first season as a pro.

2023-24 Wenatchee Wild WHL (60 games, 28 goals, 34 assists, 62 points, 27 PIM, +13) Wood had 13 points (6 goals, 7 assists) in 6 playoff games for Wenatchee in 2024.

Wood had a breakout 2023-24 campaign for the WHL's Wenatchee Wild, where he finished second on the team with 28 goals and was third with 62 points. Wood was outstanding in the 2024 WHL playoffs where he led his team in goals (6), assists (7) and points (13) in only 6 games. Wood began his WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Winnipeg Ice. In 152 career WHL games he scored 69 points (32 goals, 37 assists). He also appeared in 49 contests with the Neepawa Titans of the MJHL, where he put up 22 goals and 39 assists and was named to the 2022-23 MJHL All-Star Team.

15 - Aaron Aragon - 5'9" 175 pounds, 27 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (59 games, 10 goals, 6 assists, 16 points, 59 PIM, -6)

2023-24 Idaho (4 games, 2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points, 0 PIM, +2).

Aragon started the 2023-24 season with the Idaho Steelheads and he was productive as he scored 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 4 games and had a +2 rating. Aragon had a point in 3 of his 4 games with Idaho. Aragon signed with the Grizzlies on November 21, 2023 and scored 16 points (10 goals, 6 assists) in 59 games. In 41 games with the Macon Mayhem in the 2022-23 season where he scored 19 goals and 20 assists in 41 games. He also played in 1 game with the Knoxville Ice Bears. Aragon played in 6 games with the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates in the 2022-23 season and had 2 assists in 6 games. Aragon played his college hockey at the University of New England from 2018-2022. At New England he scored 23 goals and 16 assists in four seasons.

16 - Luke Manning - 5'10" 190 pounds, 25 years old, first full season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (14 games, 2 goals, 6 assists, 8 points, 0 PIM, -5)

2023-24 University of St. Thomas (37 games, 7 goals, 6 assists, 13 points, 14 PIM, -4).

Manning signed with the Grizzlies on March 15, 2024 and made his professional debut on March 16, 2024. He scored his first pro goal on a game winning power play tally 13:44 into the third period of Utah's 5-4 victory over Idaho on March 29, 2024. He started his college career at the Air Force Academy and played in 35 games during the 2019-2020 season, scoring 8 goals and 4 assists. He transferred to the University of St. Thomas, where he scored 24 goals and 21 assists in 117 games from 2020-2024. Manning was a marketing major at St. Thomas. He was twice named to the CCHA All-Academic Team.

17 - Curtis Abbott - 6'2" 205 pounds, 25 years old, first season as a pro.

2023-24 SUNY-Morrisville (24 games, 6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points, 10 PIM, -6).

Abbott played at SUNY-Morrisville State College from 2021-2024, scoring 21 goals and 30 assists in 70 games.

19 - Mark Senden - 5'10" 201 pounds, 26 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Charlotte AHL (11 games, 0 points, 7 PIM, +1).

2023-24 Florida ECHL (50 games, 17 goals, 10 assists, 27 points, 18 PIM, +5)

2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs (23 games, 9 goals, 6 assists, 15 points, 6 PIM).

Senden was a member of the 2024 Kelly Cup Champion Florida Everblades. His 9 playoff goals were tied for second on the Everblades. At the University of North Dakota, he was twice selected as team captain (2022,2023). He was the first player in school history to wear a letter in three seasons. Senden won the NCAA (NCHC) sportsmanship award for the 2021-22 season. In five seasons at the U of North Dakota he scored 73 points (26 goals, 47 assists) in 170 games. He was the team captain of the USHL's Fargo Force in the 2017-18 season. Senden is on an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles.

22 - Neil Shea - 6'1" 195 pounds, 25 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Newfoundland ECHL (64 games, 18 goals, 19 assists, 37 points, 20 PIM, -9). 2023-24 Toronto AHL (1 game). Shea led Newfoundland in games played (64) in the 2023-24 season. He began his professional career by playing in 6 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, where he scored 1 goal and 1 assist and had a +3 rating. Shea played at Sacred Heart University for two seasons (2021-2023), where he scored 61 points (25 gaoals, 36 assists) in 74 games. Shea started his college career at Northeastern University (2019-2021). His father, also named Neil Shea, is an amateur scout for the Colorado Avalanche.

25 - Cole Gallant - 5'10" 191 pounds, 26 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (68 games, 12 goals, 35 assists, 47 points, 16 PIM, -17.

Gallant was acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with Trois Rivieres on October 6, 2023. Gallant had 2 goals and 1 assist vs Allen on Dec. 8, 2023. Gallant finished third on the Grizz with 35 assists and was fourth in points with 47 during the 2023-24 campaign. Gallant played in 7 games with Trois-Rivieres at the end of the 2022-2023 season, scoring 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists). Gallant played at Western Michigan University for 5 seasons from 2018-2023, where he played in 160 contests and had 98 points (27 goals, 71 assists) and had a combined +58 rating. Gallant was the captain of the USHL's Omaha Lancers in the 2017-2018 season, where he scored 15 goals and 37 assists in 59 games.

26 - Tyson Upper - 5'10" 175 pounds, 22 years old, first season as a pro.

2023-24 University of Calgary (21 games, 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 points, 16 PIM, +2).

Upper played at the University of Calgary from 2021-2024, where he scored 13 goals, 20 assists and had a combined +17 rating in three seasons. He was a teammate with current Grizzlies defenseman James Shearer in the 2021-22 season. Upper was born and raised in the Calgary area. Prior to his college days Upper played in the WHL with Prince George from 2018-2021. In three seasons in the WHL he scored 18 goals and 33 assists.

27 - Cade Neilson - 6'0" 195 pounds, 23 years old, first season as a pro.

2023-24 University of Alaska-Fairbanks (31 games, 5 goals, 14 assists, 19 points, 22 PIM, +8).

Neilson has played in 4 games with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan in the 2024-25 season, scoring 1 assist. Neilson's father, Corey Neilson, is the head coach of the Glasgow Clan. Corey Neilson played in the ECHL for 6 seasons and in the EIHL for seven seasons as a professional. Cade has played in international competition for Great Britain. Neilson is a native of Nottingham, England.

42 - Nick Pastorious - 6'1" 215 pounds, 28 years old, second season as a pro.

2023-24 Delhi Flames OSHL (9 games, 3 goals, 11 assists, 14 points, 6 PIM).

Pastorious played in 7 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders and 9 games with the Newfoundland Growlers during the 2021-22 season. Pastorious scored his first professional goal for Newfoundland vs Maine on February 9, 2022. He played in the OHL with the St. Michael's Buzzers, Soo Greyhounds, Barrie Colts and Niagara IceDogs.

54 - Blake Wells - 6'2" 205 pounds, 25 years old, first full season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (3 games, 0 points, -3).

2023-24 American International College (32 games, 4 goals, 6 assists, 10 points, 12 PIM, +3).

Wells started his college career at UMass-Lowell and in 4 seasons from 2019-2023 he scored 7 goals and 11 assists. Wells had a +13 combined rating in 4 seasons at UMass-Lowell, including a +11 season in the 2021-22 campaign. Wells was an assistant captain during the 2022-23 season. He transferred to American International College (AIC) and had 4 goals and 6 assists and a +3 rating in 32 games during the 2023-24 season. Wells made his pro debut with the Grizzlies on March 29, 2024 vs Idaho.

Defenseman

4 - Bryan Yoon - 5'11" 178 pounds, 26 years old, second season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (35 games, 3 goals, 14 assists, 17 points, 11 PIM, +11)

2023-24 Hartford AHL (18 games, 2 goals, 0 assists, 2 points, 0 PIM, +1)

Yoon led the Grizzlies in plus/minus during the 2023-24 season (+11). He scored his first professional goal at Allen on December 1, 2023. He was loaned to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack on January 18, 2024 and he signed an AHL contract on February 1, 2024. Yoon was the captain of Colorado College in his 2022-23 senior season. In 167 games at Colorado College from 2018-2023 he scored 7 goals and 65 assists.

5 - Derek Daschke - 6'2" 194 pounds, 26 years old, second full season as a pro.

2023-24 Kalamazoo ECHL (72 games, 16 goals, 22 assists, 38 points, 18 PIM, -2) Daschke also appeared in 4 playoff games for Kalamazoo in 2024.

Daschke finished tied for second among all ECHL defenseman with 16 goals in the 2023-24 season. He started his pro career towards the end of the 2022-23 season as he appeared in 10 games with the Toledo Walleye, scoring 1 goal and 6 assists). Daschke played at Miami (Ohio) from 2018-2022. In four seasons at Miami he appeared in 133 games and scored 24 goals and 61 assists. Daschke transferred to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2022-23 season, where he scored 16 points (2 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games.

20 - Chase Hartje - 5'11" 178 pounds, 24 years old, first season as a pro in North America (2023-24 EIHL season).

2023-24 Coventry Blaze EIHL (11 games, 0 points, -3) 2 playoff games with Coventry.

2023-24 University of Manitoba (28 games, 2 goals, 14 assists, 16 points, 22 PIM).

Harrtle was born and raised in Bemidji, Minnesota. He attended Bemidji High School. After his high school days he played for Moose Jaw, Brandon, Kootenay and Winnipeg in the Western Hockey League from 2017-2020. In 178 career games in the WHL he scored 73 points (13 goals, 60 assists). Hartje played at the University of Manitoba from 2021-24, where he scored 46 points (9 goals, 37 assists) in 70 games. Hartje finished the 2023-24 season in the EIHL as he played in 11 games with the Coventry Blaze. Hartje also appeared in 2 playoff games with the Blaze. At Coventry he was a teammate with current Grizzlies defenseman James Shearer.

23 - Kade Jensen - 6'3" 218 pounds, 27 years old, second season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (4 games, +1)

Jensen played with Lethbridge, Swift Current and Brandon in the WHL. Kade was an alternate captain for Brandon in the 2017-2018 season, where he was a teammate with James Shearer as well as former Grizzlies forwards Ty Lewis and Luka Burzan. Jensen played at Mount Royal University for 6 seasons from 2018-2020 and 2021-2023, where he scored 5 goals and 11 assists in 89 games. He majored in Business at Mount Royal. Jensen made his professional debut with the Grizzlies on October 22, 2023 vs Tulsa. Jensen played in 4 games and had a +1 rating before suffering a season ending injury on November 8, 2023 vs Wichita.

24 - Gianni Fairbrother - 6'0" 204 pounds, 24 years old, third season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (8 games, 1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points, 2 PIM, +1).

2023-24 Colorado AHL (1 game).

Fairbrother played with the WHL's Everett Silvertips for 5 full seasons from 2016-2021. In 160 games with Everett he scored 83 points (18 goals, 65 assists). Fairbrother was the captain of the Silvertips in the 2020-2021 season. He was a teammate in Everett with former Grizzlies defenseman Kevin Davis for 2 seasons. He was drafted in the 3rd round (77th overall) by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL Draft. Fairbrother was traded to Colorado as well as picks No. 31 and 37 in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from Montreal on in exchange for Alex Newhook on June 27, 2023.

28 - Kabore Dunn - 6'2" 180 pounds, 22 years old, first season as a pro.

2023-24 Lindenwood University (23 games, 0 goals, 11 assists, 11 points, 20 PIM, -6).

Dunn started his college career at the University of Maine, where he played from 2020-2022. He played in 29 games with the BCHL's Trail Smoke Eaters in the 2021-22 season, scoring 1 goal and 10 assists. Dunn spent the past two seasons at Lindenwood University, where he scored 19 points (2 goals, 17 assists) in 46 games. Dunn majored in marketing at Lindenwood. Dunn is a native of Mill Bay, British Columbia.

44 - Kyle Pow - 6'6" 225 pounds, 24 years old, first season as a pro.

2023-24 Bristol NIHL (14 games, 0 points, 29 PIM)

2023-24 Whitley NIHL1 (20 games, 4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points, 47 PIM)

Pow has great size as he's listed at 6'6" and 225 pounds. Last season he played in 20 games with the NIHL's Whitley Warriors, where he scored 4 goals and 2 assists. He also appeared in 14 games with the NIHL's Bristol Pitbulls. Pow played at Mount Royal University from 2021-2023, where he was a teammate with current Grizzlies defenseman Kade Jensen and former Grizzlies forward Jared Power. Pow played in 41 games in the WHL from 2017-2020, mostly with the Kelowna Rockets.

74 - James Shearer - 5'10" 185 pounds, 27 years old, Third full season as a pro.

2023-24 Coventry EIHL (39 games, 2 goals, 11 assists, 13 points, 14 PIM, -9)

It is Shearer's second stint with the Grizzlies. He made his professional debut and scored his first pro goal with Utah on March 18, 2022 at Idaho. Shearer appeared in 13 regular season games in the 2021-22 season, scoring 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). He also appeared in 7 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Shearer was one of Utah's most dependable defensemen in the 2022-23 season, scoring 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists) in 54 games. In 80 total regular season games with the Grizzlies, Shearer has 9 goals and 25 assists. Shearer was the captain of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2017-18 season. He played with Brandon for three seasons from 2015-2018. He was a member of the 2016 WHL championship Wheat Kings squad and played alongside former Grizzlies forwards Tim McGauley and Ty Lewis. Shearer played at the University of Calgary for three seasons, scoring 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) and had a combined +31 rating. At Calgary he was a teammate for one season (2021-22) with current Grizzlies forward Tyson Upper. Shearer played in the EIHL with Coventry in the 2023-24 season, scoring 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games. Shearer was a teammate at Coventry with current Grizzlies defenseman Chase Hartje.

Goaltenders

30 - Ty Taylor - 6'4" 200 pounds, 25 years old, third season as a pro.

2023-24 Evansville SPHL (18 games, 6-8-2 record, 2.69 Goals Against Average, .913 Save %).

Taylor was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 7th round (214th overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Taylor played three seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2018-2021, where he had a record of 8-7-1. He has two brothers, Tate Taylor and Trey Taylor, who are both currently playing at Clarkson University. Ty made his professional debut for the Orlando Solar Bears on February 27, 2022 vs Greenville, where he saved 8 of 9 in relief over a 26 minute stretch. He played with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan in the 2022-23 season, where he was a teammate with former Grizzlies defenseman Mitch Jones.

34 - Vincent Duplessis - 6'1" 178 pounds, 25 years old, first full season as a pro.

2023-24 Utah (2 games, 0-1-1 record, 3.07 Goals Against Average, .905 Save %).

2023-24 Quinnipiac University (30 games, 21-7-2 record, 2.02 Goals Against Average, .914 Save %).

Duplessis made his professional debut with the Grizzlies on April 12, 2024 at Idaho. In 2 games with Utah he had a 0-1-1 record with a .905 save percentage (57 for 63) and a 3.07 goals-against average. played at Quinnipiac University in the 2023-24 season and had a record of 21-7-2 with a 2.02 Goals Against Average and a .914 save percentage in 30 games. Duplessis played at Boston University for three seasons from 2020-2023. Duplessis was the Hockey East Goaltender of the Month in February 2022. Duplessis is a native of Quebec City, Quebec.

39 - Jake Barczewski - 6'1" 175 pounds, 25 years old, first full season as a pro.

2023-24 University of Michigan (37 games, 20-14-3 record, 2.84 Goals Against Average, .907 Save %).

Barczewski was a four-year starter at Canisius College from 2019-2023, where he played in 100 games and had a record of 44-42-8 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average. Barczewski was First-team all-conference in 2021-22 and third team in 2022-23. He was named the 2020-21 Canisius Male Athlete of the Year He was a teammate at Canisius college for four seasons with Grizzlies forward Keaton Mastrodonato. He transferred to the University of Michigan for the 2023-24 season, where he recorded a 20-14-3 record, two shutouts, a .907 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA. With Michigan Barczewski had 12 games with 30 plus saves.

Staff for 2024-2025 Season

Ryan Kinasewich enters his fourth season as Grizzlies Head Coach/General Manager. Kinasewich led the Grizzlies to a 42-27-2-1 record during the 2021-22 season, winning the Mountain Division title for the first time in team history.

Christian Horn is starting his second season as Grizzlies assistant coach. Horn was an assistant coach with the EIHL's Cardiff Devils during the 2022-23 season. Horn played with Utah in the final game of the 2019-2020 season, scoring 1 goal at Rapid City on March 7, 2020. Horn played in 24 games with Utah in the 2020-2021 season, scoring 2 goals and 5 assists.

Jaxson Hibbard begins his second season as Head Equipment Manager after spending the previous 2 seasons as Assistant Equipment Manager.

Collin Lee will be in his fifth year as Grizzlies Athletic Trainer.

Broadcaster Tyson Whiting begins his seventh season as the "Voice of the Grizzlies".

