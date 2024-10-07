Mavericks 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced
October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - With the start of Mavericks Training Camp today, the roster has been revealed. 25 players have been invited to Kansas City for the next two weeks, including two tryout invites.
Forwards: Brad Schoonbaert, Casey Carreau, Luke Loheit, Nolan Sullivan, Andrew Coxhead, David Cotton, Daniel Amesbury, Landon McCallum*, Max Andreev*, Cade Borchardt*, Jackson Berezowski*, Cam Morrison*, Damien Giroux*, Nikita Kozyrev**
Defensemen: David Noel, Justin MacPherson, Nate Knoepke, Jay Powell, Marcus Crawford, Josh Thrower, Jack McLaughlin*, Charlie Wright*
Goalies: Jack LaFontaine*, Victor Ostman*, Jake Kucharski**
* - NHL/AHL affiliated contract
** - Tryout player
Training Camp will run from October 7 - October 17.
TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE
Monday, October 7 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
Tuesday, October 8 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
Wednesday, October 9 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
Thursday, October 10 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
Friday, October 11 - Independence Community Ice - 10AM
Saturday, October 12 - Independence Community Ice - 10AM
Sunday, October 13 - OFF DAY
Monday, October 14 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
Tuesday, October 15 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
KICKOFF PARTY - Llywelyn's Pub - 6PM
Wednesday, October 16 - OFF DAY
COACHES SHOW - Chicken-N-Pickle - 7PM
Thursday, October 17 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM
The Mavericks begin the regular season on the road in Wichita on October 18 against the Thunder at 7PM.
Opening Night is the following night against the Wichita Thunder, with the Barn Party Theme Night. Along with the party, there will also be the Western Conference Championship banner ceremony pregame. The first 3,000 fans will receive a banner rally towel.
Single game, Group, and Season tickets are on sale NOW at kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825.
- Mavericks 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
