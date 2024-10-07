Mavericks 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - With the start of Mavericks Training Camp today, the roster has been revealed. 25 players have been invited to Kansas City for the next two weeks, including two tryout invites.

Forwards: Brad Schoonbaert, Casey Carreau, Luke Loheit, Nolan Sullivan, Andrew Coxhead, David Cotton, Daniel Amesbury, Landon McCallum*, Max Andreev*, Cade Borchardt*, Jackson Berezowski*, Cam Morrison*, Damien Giroux*, Nikita Kozyrev**

Defensemen: David Noel, Justin MacPherson, Nate Knoepke, Jay Powell, Marcus Crawford, Josh Thrower, Jack McLaughlin*, Charlie Wright*

Goalies: Jack LaFontaine*, Victor Ostman*, Jake Kucharski**

* - NHL/AHL affiliated contract

** - Tryout player

Training Camp will run from October 7 - October 17.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, October 7 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

Tuesday, October 8 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

Wednesday, October 9 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

Thursday, October 10 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

Friday, October 11 - Independence Community Ice - 10AM

Saturday, October 12 - Independence Community Ice - 10AM

Sunday, October 13 - OFF DAY

Monday, October 14 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

Tuesday, October 15 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

KICKOFF PARTY - Llywelyn's Pub - 6PM

Wednesday, October 16 - OFF DAY

COACHES SHOW - Chicken-N-Pickle - 7PM

Thursday, October 17 - Cable Dahmer Arena - 10AM

The Mavericks begin the regular season on the road in Wichita on October 18 against the Thunder at 7PM.

Opening Night is the following night against the Wichita Thunder, with the Barn Party Theme Night. Along with the party, there will also be the Western Conference Championship banner ceremony pregame. The first 3,000 fans will receive a banner rally towel.

Single game, Group, and Season tickets are on sale NOW at kcmavericks.com/tickets or call 816-252-7825.

