Komets Open Training Camp

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets started their 73rd training camp today at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum with eight returning players from last season. Tickets for the first home game of the 2024-2025 season against Cincinnati can be purchased at the Coliseum ticket office. The team also announced that defenseman Tyler Inamoto and goaltender Brett Brochu have been assigned to Fort Wayne from Bakersfield.

Training Camp Practices

Tuesday, October 8, Practice at the Ice House, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (open to the public)

Wednesday, October 9, Practice at the Ice House, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (open to the public)

Thursday, October 10, Practice at the Ice House, 10:30-11:30 a.m. (open to the public)

The Komets will play two home exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Friday, October 11, starting at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, October 12, starting at 7:00 p.m., before opening the season on the road at Iowa on October 18, 8:00 p.m. All games will now be broadcast on 96.3 FM WXKE and streamed at Komets.com and 963xke.com.

Inamoto, 25, was drafted in the 5th round, 133rd overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2017 NHL entry draft. The 6'2 lefty played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin alongside Jack Gorniak. The Barrington, Illinois, native split time last season between the Ontario Reign of the AHL and Greenville.

Brochu, 22, played 20 games with the Komets, going 7-11-1 with a goals-against average of 2.66 and a save percentage of .920 in his rookie season.

Fort Wayne native goaltender Alex Zion has signed a tryout agreement. Zion, 30, has played a backup role for the Komets three times since the 2015-2016 season.

Coliseum goes cashless - To provide faster service and a more convenient experience, all food and beverage concessions inside the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will only accept debit cards, credit cards, and mobile payment options (Apple Pay and Google Pay). The Midwest America Ticket Office, parking booths, and the Komets merchandise stand will continue to accept cash. On Saturday's and holiday games, the Komets will sell Chuck-A-Puck again this season, those can be purchased with cash or card, though cash is preferred to expedite the process.

Fans who still prefer to pay with cash will need to exchange cash for a Food & Beverage card and visit the Information Booth in the lower rotunda, located across from the ticket office and just inside the Arena & Expo entrance. Food & Beverage cards can be used only at Aramark locations at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. They cannot be used at the ticket office or parking booths. Cards are not reloadable or refundable.

Tickets for all home games are on sale now! For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.