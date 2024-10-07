Mavericks Training Camp Kicks off this Morning at Cable Dahmer Arena

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The wait is over! The Kansas City Mavericks officially kicked off their 2024-2025 training camp this morning at Cable Dahmer Arena, in what is the most anticipated season in Mavericks history. The motivation of coming so close to a Kelly Cup Championship will be the driving force not just throughout camp, but for the entire season.

Training Camp Schedule for the week:

Monday 10/7: Practice 10-12

Tuesday 10/8: Practice 10-12

Wednesday 10/9: Practice 10-12

Thursday 10/10: Practice 10-12

Friday 10/11: Practice 10-12

Saturday 10/12: Practice 10-12

Sunday 10/13: Off

