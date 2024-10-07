Adirondack Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has announced the roster for Training Camp, which begins today, Monday, October 7 at 10:20 a.m.

Adirondack will begin with a 24-man roster, including one tryout invite.

Forwards (15): #6 Ryan Wheeler, #7 Chase Brand, #10 Ryan Smith, #12 Andre Ghantous, #13 Alex Young, #17 Kevin O'Neil, #19 T.J. Friedmann, #20 Zach Bannister, #23 Tyson Gilmour (PTO), #24 Ryan Francis, #27 Patrick Polino, #29 Keanan Stewart, #48 Tag Bertuzzi, #65 Shaw Boomhower, #92 Jace Isley.

Defensemen (7): #2 Brendan Less, #4 Kurt Gosselin, #8 Ryan Conroy, #9 Ty Gibson, #26 Taylor Ford, #44 Darian Skeoch, #46 James Marooney.

Goaltenders (2): #34 Tyler Brennan, #41 David Fessenden.

After opening the season in Norfolk on October 18 and October 19, the Thunder host the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE Adirondack Thunder Novelty Banner, and the first 3,500 fans receive glow sticks courtesy of SkyZone.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.