Maine Mariners Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND, ME - As the Maine Mariners kicked off training camp on Monday, the team announced its initial roster of 23 players, competing for spots on the 2024-2025 team. The roster, listed below, includes 13 forwards, 7 defenseman, and 3 goaltenders. Each player's contract status is indicated in parentheses.

FORWARDS (13):

Wyllum Deveaux (ECHL)

Garrett Devine (ECHL)

Patrick Guay (ECHL)

Jacob Hudson (ECHL)

Nick Jermain (ECHL)

Carter Johnson (ECHL)

Brooklyn Kalmikov (ECHL)

Xander Lamppa (ECHL)

Austin Master (Tryout)

Turner Ripplinger (ECHL)

Christian Sarlo (ECHL)

Bennett Stockdale (ECHL)

Sebastian Vidmar (ECHL)

DEFENSEMEN (7):

Justin Bean (ECHL)

Christian Berger (ECHL)

Cole Cameron (ECHL)

Renat Dadadzhanov (ECHL) - has not yet reported

Jason Horvath (ECHL)

Alex Sheehy (ECHL)

Jake Willets (ECHL)

GOALTENDERS (3):

Brad Arvanitis (ECHL)

Ryan Bischel (AHL - Providence)

Dante Giannuzzi (ECHL)

Additional players may continue to join the training camp roster throughout the next two weeks. The active roster will be made up of 21 players when the regular season begins, dropping to 20 on November 17th.

In an additional roster move, the Mariners traded the ECHL rights of forward Ty Cheveldayoff to the Jacksonville Icemen, in exchange for future considerations. Cheveldayoff signed a contract with Jacksonville's AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans, in July. Should he be assigned to the ECHL, his rights have been shifted to Jacksonville. Forward Austin Master, who has been invited to camp on a professional tryout, is the younger brother of Nick Master - a Mariners forward from 2019-2023.

After a day of off-ice testing, the Mariners will hit the ice at William B. Troubh Ice Arena with on ice sessions Tuesday through Friday. All practices are open to the public, beginning at approximately 10 AM. Media requests during training camp can be arranged on an individual basis with Michael Keeley, Director of Media Relations & Broadcasting.

The Mariners will play two preseason games this weekend, serving as host on Friday, October 11th against the Worcester Railers at Sidney J. Watson Arena at Bowdoin College (Brunswick, ME). Game time is 7:00 PM and admission is free. The Mariners will visit Worcester for a 7:00 PM faceoff at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center on Saturday. Both preseason games will be broadcast via audio stream at MarinersofMaine.com/listen and the Mixlr App.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are now on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Full and half season packages, 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

