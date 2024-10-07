Oilers Announce 2024-25 Opening Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Sunday the initial training camp roster for the 2024-25 season.

FORWARDS (SPC): Daneel Lategan, Josh Nelson, Tyler Poulsen, Jamie Rome, Austin Albrecht, Conner Roulette, Justin Michaelian, Carter Popoff, Sean Olson, Michael Farren, Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Matt Henry, Serron Noel, Dallas Comeau

DEFENSEMAN (SPC): Duggie Lagrone, Trevor Thurston, Mike McKee, Jack Clement, Kylor Wall, Oliver Dame-Malka, Cade McNelly

GOALTENDERS (SPC): Luke Lush (currently on TO with SD)

TRYOUTS: Paxton Leroux (F), Vitali Mikhailov (F), Trent Grimshaw (F), Mick Heneghan (D), Chase Spencer (D), Kolby Johnson (F), Troy Kobryn (G)

ASSIGNED PLAYERS: Talyn Boyko (G, NYR), Ruslan Gazizov (F, SD), Anthony Costantini (D, SD)

Goaltender Talyn Boyko has been reassigned to Tulsa from the Hartford Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers. The goaltender was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers and appeared in 26 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones last season.

Ruslan Gazizov and Anthony Costantini have both been assigned from the Oilers' AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. Gazizov is a rookie turning pro out of the OHL, while Costantini, a defenseman, split last season between Tulsa and San Diego.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, Oct. 7- WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 9 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Oct. 10 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

Friday, Oct 11 - Nytex Sports Centre - 7:00 p.m. (preseason game)

Saturday, Oct.12 - WeStreet Ice Center - 7:05 p.m. (preseason game)

Sunday, Oct. 13 - NO PRACTICE

Monday, Oct. 14 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10:00

Thursday, Oct. 17 - WeStreet Ice Center - 10 a.m.

The Oilers open the regular season at the BOK Center on Saturday, Oct. 19, hosting the Rapid City Rush for a 7:05 p.m. showdown.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.