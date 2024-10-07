Thunder Announces Additions to Hockey Operations and Front Office Staff

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced the addition of two members to the team's Hockey Operations and Front Office Staff with the additions of Sarah Wieck as the team's new Athletic Trainer and Sydney Tenant as a Group Sales Manager.

Wieck enters her fourth season as a head athletic trainer in hockey. A native of Oviedo, Florida, she's in her first year with the Wichita Thunder. Before coming to the Air Capital, Wieck was the Head Athletic Trainer for the Pensacola Ice Flyers (SPHL). A University of West Florida alumni, Wieck was an athletic training student with the 2019 NCAA Division II National Championship Football Team.

After graduating Cum Laude, she accepted a graduate assistantship at Missouri State University and Mercy Sports Medicine. Wieck was the Head Athletic Trainer for Missouri State's ACHA Division I & III Men's Hockey teams, attending the National Tournament both years.

In the offseason, Wieck works with Varsity Spirit, providing first aid services to cheer and dance competitions. She attends summer camps across the country, traveling with the 2022 Varsity All-Americans to provide medical care during the New Year's Day Parade in London, England. Wieck received the Rookie of the Year Award in 2019 for the Southeast Region. In her free time, she enjoys theme parks and sneakers.

Tenant joins the Thunder after recently graduating from Bethel College. She played four years for the Women's basketball program from 2018-22 and joined the coaching staff as an Assistant Coach from 2022-24. Tenant received her degree in Psychology and is currently working on getting her Masters in Sports Management from the University of Kansas.

Tenant came to Kansas from Arizona and is an avid Michigan State fan.

