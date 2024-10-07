Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today the 2024 Training Camp Roster.
PTO- Professional Tryout
TO- Tryout
Forwards
Blake Christensen
Adam Robbins
Anthony Collins
Logan Nelson
Troy Loggins
Shane Bull
Luke Adam
Cal Kiefiuk
Jacob McGrew
C.J. Hayes (PTO)
Tyler Ho (TO)
Adam Pitters (TO)
Justin Kelley (TO)
Tyler Dill (TO)
Defenders
Nate Kallen
Brennan Kapcheck
Brandon Tabakin
Ryan Orgel
Jeff Solow
Jake Johnson
Elijah Vilio
Artur Cholach (Assigned from Henderson)
Trey Phillips (PTO)
Amedeo Mastrangeli (TO)
Goaltenders
Bailey Brkin (TO)
The Knight Monsters will host their first day of Training Camp on Monday, October 7, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.
The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024
- Mavericks Training Camp Kicks off this Morning at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Announce 2024-25 Opening Training Camp Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- HotelPlanner Named "Official Hotel Reservations Partner of the ECHL" - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tahoe Knight Monsters Stories
- Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster
- Knight Monsters Complete Trade with Wheeling, Add NCAA National Champion Cal Kiefiuk
- Knight Monsters Add Veteran NHL Talent with Center Luke Adam
- Knight Monsters Add Scoring Prowess with the Addition of Forward Shane Bull
- Knight Monsters Reinforce Defensive Core with the Addition of Elijah Vilio