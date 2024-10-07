Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights announced today the 2024 Training Camp Roster.

PTO- Professional Tryout

TO- Tryout

Forwards

Blake Christensen

Adam Robbins

Anthony Collins

Logan Nelson

Troy Loggins

Shane Bull

Luke Adam

Cal Kiefiuk

Jacob McGrew

C.J. Hayes (PTO)

Tyler Ho (TO)

Adam Pitters (TO)

Justin Kelley (TO)

Tyler Dill (TO)

Defenders

Nate Kallen

Brennan Kapcheck

Brandon Tabakin

Ryan Orgel

Jeff Solow

Jake Johnson

Elijah Vilio

Artur Cholach (Assigned from Henderson)

Trey Phillips (PTO)

Amedeo Mastrangeli (TO)

Goaltenders

Bailey Brkin (TO)

The Knight Monsters will host their first day of Training Camp on Monday, October 7, at the Tahoe Blue Event Center.

The Knight Monsters will host their inaugural home opening weekend on October 24th & 25th against the Jacksonville Icemen at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.