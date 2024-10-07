HotelPlanner Named "Official Hotel Reservations Partner of the ECHL"

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Monday that it has partnered with Lucid Travel, part of HotelPlanner, a leading provider of online group hotel booking solutions, to name HotelPlanner as the "Official Hotel Reservations Partner" of the League.

As part of the agreement, the ECHL will work with HotelPlanner to plan the yearly ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings, book staff and on-ice officials travel throughout the season and provide hotel deals for ECHL fans, including a $20 hotel credit.

"As the League continues to grow and expand to more markets nationwide, so does our need to quickly secure our hotels for teams, officials, front office personnel and visiting fans as they follow their favorite clubs and players," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "In addition, our annual conventions and meetings continue to grow in size and scope, and working with HotelPlanner's robust platform will allow us to explore new host cities and maximize our events."

"It's such a pleasure to look after the hotel needs of some of the world's greatest hockey teams and their fans" said HotelPlanner CEO Tim Hentschel.

ECHL Fans can access their $20 Hotel Credit by visiting the ECHL's dedicated HotelPlanner page at https://echlfans.hotelplanner.com/Register/

