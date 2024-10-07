Thunder Announces Training Camp Roster; Stinil Signed to SPC

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the training camp roster.

Additionally, forward Michal Stinil has been signed to a standard player contract and added to the training camp roster.

Stinil, 25, enters his fourth season with the Thunder. A native of Decin, Czechia, the 5-foot-11, 194-pound forward led the team with 32 goals and second on the team in scoring with 67 points. Stinil has recorded 30 goals in back-to-back seasons. He was invited to Barracuda training camp that concluded this past weekend.

Prior to turning pro, Stinil played one full season at American International College. In 2020-21, he had seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games and helped AIC to the Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season Title. He also helped win the Jack Riley Memorial Trophy for winning the AHA Hockey Championship Tournament.

Before heading to college, he played two seasons in the North American Hockey League for the Lone Star Brahmas. Stinil netted 41 points (20g, 21a) in 45 games and racked up 142 penalty minutes during the 2019-20 campaign. Overall, he finished with 64 points (34g, 30a) in 74 career games for the Brahmas.

The Thunder will open camp with 22 players that consist of 13 forwards, eight defenseman and one goaltender.

2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Defense (8): Brock Bartholomew (TO), Dominic Dockery, Nicholas Favaro, Tyler Jette, Nolan Kneen, Shane Kuzmeski, T.J. Lloyd, Nico Somerville

Forwards (13): Peter Bates, Dillon Boucher, Jay Dickman, Ryan Finnegan, Alex Gritz, Carter Jones, Aidan Litke, Parker Saretsky, Declin Smith, Michal Stinil, Jake Wahlin, Kobe Walker, T.J. Walsh

Goaltender (1): Trevor Gorsuch

Training camp will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 with the first session taking place at the Wichita Ice Center. To see the full training camp schedule, click HERE. One change that is reflected on the schedule is Friday's session will be at INTRUST Bank Arena and is closed to the public.

