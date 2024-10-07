Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, presented by Dream Finders Homes.

The team's roster is comprised of two goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 13 forwards. Eight players on Savannah's Training Camp Roster are contracted by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers. Three players are contracted by the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers.

The following is a complete listing of Savannah's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (2):

Evan Cormier **

Keith Kinkaid **

Defensemen (10):

Andre Anadia **

Dennis Cesana **

Cj McGee

Evan Nause ***

Keaton Pehrson **

Will Riedell

Nathan Staios **

Zach Uens ***

Michael Underwood

Pito Walton

Forwards (13):

Roman Ahcan

Ross Armour

Liam Arnsby **

Logan Drevitch

Riese Gaber **

Nick Granowicz

Kyle Jeffers

Keltie Jeri-Leon

Graham McPhee

Devon Paliani

Ben Steeves ***

Reece Vitelli

Liam Walsh

** Player is contracted by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers

*** Player is contracted by the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers

The third training camp in Ghost Pirates history will begin on Tuesday, October 8 and will be closed to the public. Select players and head coach Jared Staal will be made available to media outside the Ghost Pirates locker room following on-ice sessions.

Members of the media seeking to gain access to Ghost Pirates Training Camp should reach out to cristiano@ghostpirateshockey.com in advance for approval.

The Ghost Pirates' camp will last nine days, including a two-game preseason series in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 11 and 12 at Community First Igloo. Savannah kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on October 18 against the Indy Fuel at Enmarket Arena.

