Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the team's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster, presented by Dream Finders Homes.
The team's roster is comprised of two goaltenders, 10 defensemen and 13 forwards. Eight players on Savannah's Training Camp Roster are contracted by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers. Three players are contracted by the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers.
The following is a complete listing of Savannah's 2024-25 Training Camp Roster:
Goaltenders (2):
Evan Cormier **
Keith Kinkaid **
Defensemen (10):
Andre Anadia **
Dennis Cesana **
Cj McGee
Evan Nause ***
Keaton Pehrson **
Will Riedell
Nathan Staios **
Zach Uens ***
Michael Underwood
Pito Walton
Forwards (13):
Roman Ahcan
Ross Armour
Liam Arnsby **
Logan Drevitch
Riese Gaber **
Nick Granowicz
Kyle Jeffers
Keltie Jeri-Leon
Graham McPhee
Devon Paliani
Ben Steeves ***
Reece Vitelli
Liam Walsh
** Player is contracted by the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers
*** Player is contracted by the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers
The third training camp in Ghost Pirates history will begin on Tuesday, October 8 and will be closed to the public. Select players and head coach Jared Staal will be made available to media outside the Ghost Pirates locker room following on-ice sessions.
Members of the media seeking to gain access to Ghost Pirates Training Camp should reach out to cristiano@ghostpirateshockey.com in advance for approval.
The Ghost Pirates' camp will last nine days, including a two-game preseason series in Jacksonville against the Icemen on October 11 and 12 at Community First Igloo. Savannah kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on October 18 against the Indy Fuel at Enmarket Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024
- Utah Grizzlies Unveil 2024-2025 Training Camp Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Mavericks 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Schedule Announced - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Open Training Camp - Fort Wayne Komets
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Royals Receive Four Players from Lehigh Valley, Denis & McMenamin Return from Syracuse Training Camp - Reading Royals
- Maine Mariners Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Announces Additions to Hockey Operations and Front Office Staff - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Training Camp Kicks off this Morning at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Announce 2024-25 Opening Training Camp Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- HotelPlanner Named "Official Hotel Reservations Partner of the ECHL" - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.