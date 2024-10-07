Royals Receive Four Players from Lehigh Valley, Denis & McMenamin Return from Syracuse Training Camp

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the following players have been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley and added to the Training Camp roster:

- Nick Capone, F

- Gianfranco Cassaro, D

- Matt Miller, F

- Sam Sedley, D

Additionally, the following two players have been released from their PTO's with the Syracuse Crunch and added to the Training Camp roster:

- Lou-Felix Denis, F

- Connor McMenamin, F

Royals' 25-Player Training Camp Roster:

Goaltenders (3)

29 Vinnie Purpura

31 Parker Gahagen

80 Keith Petruzzelli

Defensemen (8)

2 C.J. Valerian

3 Tony Malinowski

4 John MacDonald

6 Logan Britt

9 Sam Sedley

15 Emile Chouinard

23 Gianfranco Cassaro

57 Kenny Johnson

Forwards (14)

5 Lou-Felix Denis

7 Nolan Welsh

11 Shawn Kennedy

13 Cameron Cook

14 Nick Capone

16 Shane Sellar

17 Todd Skirving

19 Brock Caufield

20 Matt Miller

21 Noah Prokop

28 Travis Broughman

39 Connor McMenamin

59 Tyler Gratton

71 Dominiks Marcinkevics

Capone, 22, is entering his first professional season after four seasons at the University of Connecticut in the NCAA. The 6'2", 216-pound, right-shot forward registered 42 points (18g-24a), 116 penalty minutes and a -3 rating across 118 NCAA career games.

Cassaro, 25, enters his first professional season after five seasons in the NCAA between the University of Massachusetts (2019-21) and the Rochester Institute of Technology (2021-24). The 5'11", 187-pound, left-shot defenseman totaled 81 points (36g-45a), 111 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 157 NCAA career games.

Miller, 25, played six games for the Phantoms at the end of the 2023-24 season where he recorded a goal and -2 rating. The goal came in the Leo, Indiana native's professional debut against the Providence Bruins on April 5th, 2024. The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games for the Phantoms in their second-round playoff series against the eventual Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears. Miller registered 71 points (38g, 33a), 67 penalty minutes and a -5 rating across 127 NCAA career games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Sedley, 21, enters his first professional season following five seasons at the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL. The 5'10", 154-pound, right-shot defenseman totaled 168 points (21g-147a), 116 penalty minutes and a -20 rating in 236 NCAA career games.

Reading's Training Camp roster totals 25 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes five returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar and Tyler Gratton

With these addition, there are now eight players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton

The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook

There are four 2024-25 contracted Royals who have not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp (currently attending an AHL Training Camp or other): Powell Connor, Yvan Mongo

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 30 players (Phantoms' Training Camp roster). The deadline for all American Hockey League teams to submit season-opening rosters is Thursday, Oct. 10th at 5:00 p.m.

