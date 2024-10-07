Royals Receive Four Players from Lehigh Valley, Denis & McMenamin Return from Syracuse Training Camp
October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that the following players have been loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley and added to the Training Camp roster:
- Nick Capone, F
- Gianfranco Cassaro, D
- Matt Miller, F
- Sam Sedley, D
Additionally, the following two players have been released from their PTO's with the Syracuse Crunch and added to the Training Camp roster:
- Lou-Felix Denis, F
- Connor McMenamin, F
Royals' 25-Player Training Camp Roster:
Goaltenders (3)
29 Vinnie Purpura
31 Parker Gahagen
80 Keith Petruzzelli
Defensemen (8)
2 C.J. Valerian
3 Tony Malinowski
4 John MacDonald
6 Logan Britt
9 Sam Sedley
15 Emile Chouinard
23 Gianfranco Cassaro
57 Kenny Johnson
Forwards (14)
5 Lou-Felix Denis
7 Nolan Welsh
11 Shawn Kennedy
13 Cameron Cook
14 Nick Capone
16 Shane Sellar
17 Todd Skirving
19 Brock Caufield
20 Matt Miller
21 Noah Prokop
28 Travis Broughman
39 Connor McMenamin
59 Tyler Gratton
71 Dominiks Marcinkevics
Capone, 22, is entering his first professional season after four seasons at the University of Connecticut in the NCAA. The 6'2", 216-pound, right-shot forward registered 42 points (18g-24a), 116 penalty minutes and a -3 rating across 118 NCAA career games.
Cassaro, 25, enters his first professional season after five seasons in the NCAA between the University of Massachusetts (2019-21) and the Rochester Institute of Technology (2021-24). The 5'11", 187-pound, left-shot defenseman totaled 81 points (36g-45a), 111 penalty minutes and a +25 rating in 157 NCAA career games.
Miller, 25, played six games for the Phantoms at the end of the 2023-24 season where he recorded a goal and -2 rating. The goal came in the Leo, Indiana native's professional debut against the Providence Bruins on April 5th, 2024. The 6'3", 201-pound, right-shot forward also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games for the Phantoms in their second-round playoff series against the eventual Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears. Miller registered 71 points (38g, 33a), 67 penalty minutes and a -5 rating across 127 NCAA career games with the University of Nebraska-Omaha.
Sedley, 21, enters his first professional season following five seasons at the Owen Sound Attack in the OHL. The 5'10", 154-pound, right-shot defenseman totaled 168 points (21g-147a), 116 penalty minutes and a -20 rating in 236 NCAA career games.
-
Reading's Training Camp roster totals 25 players, including 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The roster includes five returning Royals from the 2023-24 roster: Parker Gahagen, Tony Malinowski, Kenny Johnson, Shane Sellar and Tyler Gratton
With these addition, there are now eight players attending Reading's Training Camp are on AHL contracts with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms: Parker Gahagen, Keith Petruzzelli, Sam Sedley, Gianfranco Cassaro, Matt Miller, Nick Capone, Emile Chouinard and Tyler Gratton
The Royals' Training Camp roster also includes four players on tryout contracts: C.J. Valerian, John MacDonald, Shawn Kennedy and Cameron Cook
There are four 2024-25 contracted Royals who have not yet reported to Royals' Training Camp (currently attending an AHL Training Camp or other): Powell Connor, Yvan Mongo
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Training Camp roster currently stands at 30 players (Phantoms' Training Camp roster). The deadline for all American Hockey League teams to submit season-opening rosters is Thursday, Oct. 10th at 5:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024
- Royals Receive Four Players from Lehigh Valley, Denis & McMenamin Return from Syracuse Training Camp - Reading Royals
- Maine Mariners Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Maine Mariners
- Thunder Announces Additions to Hockey Operations and Front Office Staff - Wichita Thunder
- Steelheads Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Idaho Steelheads
- Mavericks Training Camp Kicks off this Morning at Cable Dahmer Arena - Kansas City Mavericks
- Knight Monsters Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Oilers Announce 2024-25 Opening Training Camp Roster - Tulsa Oilers
- Adirondack Thunder Announce Training Camp Roster - Adirondack Thunder
- HotelPlanner Named "Official Hotel Reservations Partner of the ECHL" - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Receive Four Players from Lehigh Valley, Denis & McMenamin Return from Syracuse Training Camp
- Royals to Hold One Open Public Training Camp Practice on Monday, October 7th
- Royals Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster & Public Practices
- Five Royals Receive Invites to Phantoms 2024-25 Training Camp
- Reading Jr. Royals Go 2-2-1 in DVHL Week Three Action, Barto & Yeo Combine for Five Goals in PeeWees 5-3 Win over Hershey Jr. Bears