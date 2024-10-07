ECHL Transactions - October 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 7, 2024:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Brody Claeys, G

Daniel Davidson, G

Alex Wilkins, F

Greenville:

Sam Anzai, F

Riley Robertson, D

Orca Wiesblatt, F

Santiago Diaz, F

Parker Allison, D

Josh Rosenzweig, G

Malik Johnson, F

Tyler Barrow, F

Rapid City:

Danny Battochio, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Wyatt McLeod, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Drew DeRidder, G added to training camp roster 10/7

Florida:

Add Oliver Chau, F assigned by Springfield 10/7

Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Springfield 10/7

Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Springfield 10/7

Greenville:

Add Kolby Hay, G signed tryout agreement 10/7

Add Carter Savoie, F assigned by Ontario 10/7

Add Dru Krebs, D assigned by Ontario 10/7

Add Parker Berge, D assigned by Ontario 10/7

Add Quinn Olson, F assigned by Ontario 10/7

Iowa:

Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota 10/6

Add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa 10/6

Jacksonville:

Add Matt Vernon, G added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Robert Calisti, D added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Josh Nodler, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Zach Jordan, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Ty Cheveldayoff, F assigned by Rochester 10/7

Add Brendan Harris, F assigned by Rochester 10/7

Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Rochester 10/7

Add Peter Tischke, D assigned by Rochester 10/7

Kalamazoo:

Add Ben Berard, D assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Joseph Arntsen, D assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Lee Lapid, F assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Jonathon Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Zach Okabe, F assigned by Abbotsford 10/7

Add Josh Bloom, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver 10/7

Norfolk:

Add Logan Neaton, G signed tryout agreement 10/7

Orlando:

Delete Matt Stief, D suspended by Orlando 10/7

Rapid City:

Add Brady DeVries, G signed tryout agreement 10/7

Reading:

Add Connor McMenamin, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Lou-Felix Denis, F added to training camp roster 10/7

Add Matt Miller, F assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7

Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7

Add Nick Capone, F assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7

Add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7

Savannah:

Add Nathan Staios, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Andre Anania, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Keaton Pehrson, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Dennis Cesana, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Riese Gaber, F assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Liam Arnsby, F assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Keith Kinkaid, G assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Evan Cormier, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7

Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida 10/7

Add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida 10/7

Add Ben Steeves, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida 10/7

Delete Luke Boka, F suspended by Savannah 10/7

Tulsa:

Add Adam Schuh, G signed tryout agreement 10/7

Utah:

Add Jake Barczewski, G assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Bryan Yoon, D assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Derek Daschke, D assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Neil Shea, F assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Briley Wood, F assigned by Colorado 10/7

Add Vincent Duplessis, G added to training camp roster 10/7

Delete Jack Jacome, F suspended by Utah 10/7

Wichita:

Add Michal Stinil, F signed contract 10/7

Delete Liam Robertson, F suspended by Wichita 10/7

Worcester:

Add Michael Bullion, G added to training camp roster 10/7

