ECHL Transactions - October 7
October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 7, 2024:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Brody Claeys, G
Daniel Davidson, G
Alex Wilkins, F
Greenville:
Sam Anzai, F
Riley Robertson, D
Orca Wiesblatt, F
Santiago Diaz, F
Parker Allison, D
Josh Rosenzweig, G
Malik Johnson, F
Tyler Barrow, F
Rapid City:
Danny Battochio, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Wyatt McLeod, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Drew DeRidder, G added to training camp roster 10/7
Florida:
Add Oliver Chau, F assigned by Springfield 10/7
Add Colin Theisen, F assigned by Springfield 10/7
Add Cam Johnson, G assigned by Springfield 10/7
Greenville:
Add Kolby Hay, G signed tryout agreement 10/7
Add Carter Savoie, F assigned by Ontario 10/7
Add Dru Krebs, D assigned by Ontario 10/7
Add Parker Berge, D assigned by Ontario 10/7
Add Quinn Olson, F assigned by Ontario 10/7
Iowa:
Add Pavel Novak, F assigned from Iowa by Minnesota 10/6
Add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa 10/6
Jacksonville:
Add Matt Vernon, G added to training camp roster 10/7
Add Robert Calisti, D added to training camp roster 10/7
Add Josh Nodler, F added to training camp roster 10/7
Add Zach Jordan, F added to training camp roster 10/7
Add Ty Cheveldayoff, F assigned by Rochester 10/7
Add Brendan Harris, F assigned by Rochester 10/7
Add Noah Laaouan, D assigned by Rochester 10/7
Add Peter Tischke, D assigned by Rochester 10/7
Kalamazoo:
Add Ben Berard, D assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Joseph Arntsen, D assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Zach Berzolla, D assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Lee Lapid, F assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Jermaine Loewen, F assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Jonathon Lemieux, G assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Zach Okabe, F assigned by Abbotsford 10/7
Add Josh Bloom, F assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver 10/7
Norfolk:
Add Logan Neaton, G signed tryout agreement 10/7
Orlando:
Delete Matt Stief, D suspended by Orlando 10/7
Rapid City:
Add Brady DeVries, G signed tryout agreement 10/7
Reading:
Add Connor McMenamin, F added to training camp roster 10/7
Add Lou-Felix Denis, F added to training camp roster 10/7
Add Matt Miller, F assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7
Add Gianfranco Cassaro, D assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7
Add Nick Capone, F assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7
Add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley 10/7
Savannah:
Add Nathan Staios, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Andre Anania, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Keaton Pehrson, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Dennis Cesana, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Riese Gaber, F assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Liam Arnsby, F assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Keith Kinkaid, G assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Evan Cormier, D assigned by Charlotte 10/7
Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida 10/7
Add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida 10/7
Add Ben Steeves, F assigned from Charlotte by Florida 10/7
Delete Luke Boka, F suspended by Savannah 10/7
Tulsa:
Add Adam Schuh, G signed tryout agreement 10/7
Utah:
Add Jake Barczewski, G assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Bryan Yoon, D assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Derek Daschke, D assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Keaton Mastrodonato, F assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Neil Shea, F assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Mark Senden, F assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Briley Wood, F assigned by Colorado 10/7
Add Vincent Duplessis, G added to training camp roster 10/7
Delete Jack Jacome, F suspended by Utah 10/7
Wichita:
Add Michal Stinil, F signed contract 10/7
Delete Liam Robertson, F suspended by Wichita 10/7
Worcester:
Add Michael Bullion, G added to training camp roster 10/7
