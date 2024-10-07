Steelheads Announce 2024 Training Camp Roster

October 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced the 2024 Training Camp Roster.

FORWARDS (13)

#9 Brendan Hoffmann

#11 Thomas Caron

#15 C.J. Walker

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce

#18 A.J. White

#19 Lynden McCallum

#21 Brian Chambers

#26 Jade Miller

#27 Sam Sternschein

#29 Connor MacEachern

#36 Blake Swetlikoff

#67 Hank Crone

#92 Eric Olson

DEFENSEMEN (8)

#2 Trevor Zins

#3 Nick Canade

#7 Mike Vorlicky

#10 Romain Rodzinski

#24 Reece Harsch

#43 Matt Register

#47 Patrick Kudla

#59 Stanislav Demin

GOALTENDER (1)

#35 Tomas Sholl

Find a more detailed Training Camp roster and bios click HERE. The Steelheads open Training Camp this morning at the Idaho Central Arena. Click HERE for the full schedule. For any media requests during Training Camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, Cam McGuire, at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com

11 different players who played at least one game for Idaho during the 2023-24 season are on the roster, including five forwards and six defensemen.

A.J. White returns for his ninth professional season, seventh with Idaho and sixth as Captain. The 32-year-old ranks second in team history including the WCHL/ECHL era in games played (416) and third in points (310), goals (113), and assists (197). He set a career-high in goals (27) and power-play goals (13) while tying for first amongst Steelheads skaters in points (66) appearing in 71 games.

Matt Register returns for his 14th professional season, third with Idaho, after being named to the ECHL Second All-Star Team for the third time in his career after finishing second amongst league defensemen with 64 points (10G, 54). In parts of 12 ECHL seasons he has captured three ECHL Kelly Cups, the only defenseman in league history to be named MVP of the playoffs, a six-time All-ECHL First All-Star Team selection, and three ECHL Defenseman of the Year awards. In addition, last season he became the ECHL's all-time post-season points leader with 118 (29G, 89A) and ranks first all-time in playoff games (156). He skated in his 600th career ECHL game last year becoming just one of 14 players in league history to hit that mark and is 50 games shy of becoming the ECHL's all-time regular season game leader amongst defensemen.

Patrick Kudla returns for his seventh professional season, third with Idaho, after being named ECHL Defenseman of the Year and an All-ECHL First Team selection ranking fourth amongst league defenders in points (60) skating in 60 games. He has totaled 110 points (18G, 92A) from the blue line in 119 games as a Steelhead.

Tomas Sholl signed with the Steelheads in the summer after spending the last four seasons playing overseas. He has played parts of three seasons in Idaho and ranks third all-time in Idaho's WCHL/ECHL era in wins (63), minutes played (5,467), third in goals against average (2.07), first in shutouts (12), and fourth in save percentage (.929). Sholl was named ECHL Goaltender of the Year in 2019-20 and has been ECHL Goaltender of the Month twice, Goaltender of the Week eight times. In addition, he was named to the ECHL First All-Star Team in 2019-20 and Second All-Star Team in 2018-19.

Hank Crone gears up for his first season with the Steelheads after spending the last two years with the Allen Americans. He was named ECHL MVP during the 2022-23 season leading the league in points (105) and goals (49) in 69 games, becoming the first rookie to lead the ECHL in scoring since 2011-12. Last season he was under an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves where he appeared in three games. He collected 55 points (17G, 38A) in 40 games with Allen.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.