Ty Lewis Returns to Grizzlies from Colorado

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Ty Lewis returns to the Grizzlies as he was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Lewis had 5 assists in 2 games earlier this season for Utah. He had 2 assists in the February 20th 5-4 overtime win vs Rapid City. The next day Lewis had 3 assists in a 4-3 win.

Ty has played in 4 games with Colorado this season and has 67 games of experience with the Eagles over the last 3 seasons. Last year Lewis led the Grizzlies with 25 goals. He had 51 points in 44 games for Utah last season.

Grizzlies return to Maverik Center for a 3 game series vs Allen on March 12th and 13th at 7:10 pm and on March 14th at 1:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for continuing updates on the 2020-21 season.

