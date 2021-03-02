Thunder Adds Former Stars Draft Pick Peters

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of defenseman Alex Peters.

Peters, 24, turns pro after playing the last three seasons at Saint Mary's University (USports). Peters joins his former teammate Stephen Johnson, who recently joined the Thunder. In 2018-19, he was selected to the USports Second All-Star Team after recording 13 points (5g, 8a) in 20 games. He finished his collegiate career with 33 points (9g, 24a) in 51 games over three seasons.

A native of Blyth, Ontario, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound blueliner played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Plymouth and Flint. He was named as the team captain in 2014-15 for Plymouth and then earned that same honor in back-to-back seasons with Flint from 2015-17. He notched 71 points (14g, 57a) in 239 career games during his junior career.

Peters was selected by the Dallas Stars in the third round (#75) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Thunder resumes their 10-game homestand tonight with a meeting against Rapid City at 7:05 p.m.

