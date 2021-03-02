ECHL Transactions - March 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 2, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Jake Kupsky, G

Tulsa:

Kyle Jenkins, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Rob Bordson, F activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Chase Stewart, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Tulsa:

Add Garrett Cecere, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from reserve

Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Alex Peters, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve

