ECHL Transactions - March 2
March 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 2, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Jake Kupsky, G
Tulsa:
Kyle Jenkins, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Sean Bonar, G signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Rob Bordson, F activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Chase Stewart, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Tulsa:
Add Garrett Cecere, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Cecere, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Ty Lewis, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from reserve
Delete Teigan Zahn, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Alex Peters, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Peters, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 2, 2021
- Ty Lewis Returns to Grizzlies from Colorado - Utah Grizzlies
- Goaltender Bonar Joins the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- ECHL Transactions - March 2 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Chase Stewart - South Carolina Stingrays
- Oilers Ink Experienced Defenseman Garrett Cecere - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Adds Former Stars Draft Pick Peters - Wichita Thunder
- Stingrays Announce 2021 Schedule Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Americans, Bar Louie, Join Forces on Multi-Year Marketing Agreement - Allen Americans
- Darik Angeli Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week - Kansas City Mavericks
- Solar Bears Announce Game Date Changes - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kansas City's Angeli Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Clint Windsor Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fourth Annual Checking for Charity Features Mariners Presence - Maine Mariners
- Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Former Oiler Dakota Joshua Scores in NHL Debut - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.