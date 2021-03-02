Stingrays Sign Defenseman Chase Stewart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced Tuesday that defender Chase Stewart has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Stewart, 23, will begin his third professional season with the Rays after totaling 55 games for the Fort Wayne Komets during the past two campaigns. The Marathon, Ontario native has previously posted 19 points on seven goals and 12 assists.

Before turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound defender spent two seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Océanic. In 101 total games, Stewart tallied 40 points on eight goals and 32 assists while helping Saint John capture the 2017 QMJHL championship. In addition, Stewart played 93 games for the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) from 2014-16 and posted 10 points (1g, 9a).

In July, Stewart's ECHL rights were traded to the Idaho Steelheads. He later agreed to a contract in October, but Idaho opted-out of the 2020-21 season, making the defender a free agent for the year.

The Stingrays also announced a corresponding transaction Tuesday, releasing goaltender Jake Kupsky from his standard player contract. Kupsky appeared in nine games with SC, posting a 2-5-2 record and a 0.899 save percentage.

South Carolina will host three games this week against the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum beginning Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

