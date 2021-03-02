Oilers Ink Experienced Defenseman Garrett Cecere

March 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman Garrett Cecere.

Cecere, 26, joins the Oilers after spending the last two seasons in the North Division, playing 49 games with the Maine Mariners during the 2018-19 season and appearing 24 times with Reading in 2019-20. The defenseman totals 12 points (3G, 9A), 20 PIM and a +4 rating in 73 ECHL games.

"Garrett is a smaller defenseman who competes really hard," head coach Rob Murray said about his newest blueliner. "I'm looking for him to bring a bit of an offensive punch to the back end. He has experience at this level, and now is the perfect time to bring him in with us not playing until next Wednesday in Wichita."

The West Des Moines, IA native began his college career at Colorado College before transferring to Northeastern University, where he played with current Oilers' defenseman Garret Cockerill. In total, Cecere played in 110 collegiate games, notching 14 points and a +4 rating.

The 5'8, 165 lbs. defenseman spent the majority of his junior career in the USHL, logging 171 games between Dubuque, Tri-City and Sioux Falls. Cecere registered 68 points (8G, 60A) and 112 PIM over his USHL career. The defenseman also played 52 games with Janesville of the NAHL, compiling 30 points (6G, 24A) with the Jets.

To make room for Cecere, the Oilers released defenseman Kyle Jenkins. Jenkins had three points in 14 games with the Oilers.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.