Orlando's Windsor Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
March 2, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Clint Windsor of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 22-28. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
Windsor went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in two appearances against Jacksonville last week.
The 27-year-old stopped 24 shots in a 3-2 win on Friday and made 28 saves in a 4-1 victory on Sunday.
A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Windsor is 5-5-0 in 11 appearances with the Solar Bears this season with a 2.88 goals-against average and a save percentage of .903.
Under contract to Syracuse of the American Hockey League, Windsor has seen action in 49 career ECHL games with Orlando with a record of 24-19-3, four shutouts, a 2.55 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.
Prior to turning pro, Windsor appeared in 76 career games at Brock University where he went 35-36-0 with two shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. He also saw action in 100 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie,âSaginaw, Mississauga and Ottawa.
Runner Up: Francois Brassard, Wheeling (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .940 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Stefanos Lekkas (Fort Wayne)
